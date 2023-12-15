Geely-Owned EV-Maker Zeekr Reveals Fast-Charging LFP Battery

The premium electric vehicle brand is the latest marque to develop a homegrown battery system as brands look to shore up supply lines

Chinese EV-maker Zeekr has unveiled its own home-developed, fast-charging lithium iron phosphate battery as it looks to cut its dependence on external suppliers.

The premium electric vehicle brand of Chinese automaker Geely becomes the latest manufacturer to launch such a battery in what is a highly competitive market, in which rivals are desperate to protect their supply chains.

At a battery plant owned by Zeekr’s parent in the province of Zhejiang, the company said its upcoming 007 sedan would be the first model to be equipped with the batteries, which charge sufficiently within 15 minutes to reach a driving range of 500km (300 miles), together with an 800-voltage electric system.

Zeekr’s Chinese rival Nio, which has also been developing battery technologies of its own, plans to spin off its battery making unit to ease costs, Reuters reported this month.

Zeekr has used nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries from the world’s largest battery maker, CATL, to power its 001 crossover and 009 multipurpose vehicles (MPV).

CATL has also launched fast-charging batteries to be used in Li Auto’s first pure electric MPV MEGA, enabling a driving range of 500km (300 miles) with a charging time of 12 minutes.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

