fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Geely-Owned EV-Maker Zeekr Reveals Fast-Charging LFP Battery

December 15, 2023

The premium electric vehicle brand is the latest marque to develop a homegrown battery system as brands look to shore up supply lines


People walk past a booth of Zeekr, Chinese automaker Geely's premium electric vehicle (EV) brand, at a shopping mall in Beijing, China November 3, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
People walk past a booth of Zeekr, Chinese automaker Geely's premium electric vehicle (EV) brand, at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, on November 3, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese EV-maker Zeekr has unveiled its own home-developed, fast-charging lithium iron phosphate battery as it looks to cut its dependence on external suppliers.

The premium electric vehicle brand of Chinese automaker Geely becomes the latest manufacturer to launch such a battery in what is a highly competitive market, in which rivals are desperate to protect their supply chains.

At a battery plant owned by Zeekr’s parent in the province of Zhejiang, the company said its upcoming 007 sedan would be the first model to be equipped with the batteries, which charge sufficiently within 15 minutes to reach a driving range of 500km (300 miles), together with an 800-voltage electric system.

 

Also on AF: US, China Out to Stop Quantum Computers Stealing World’s Secrets

 

Zeekr’s Chinese rival Nio, which has also been developing battery technologies of its own, plans to spin off its battery making unit to ease costs, Reuters reported this month.

Zeekr has used nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries from the world’s largest battery maker, CATL, to power its 001 crossover and 009 multipurpose vehicles (MPV).

CATL has also launched fast-charging batteries to be used in Li Auto’s first pure electric MPV MEGA, enabling a driving range of 500km (300 miles) with a charging time of 12 minutes.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China’s Nio Signs Geely Up to Auto Battery Swapping Push

Stellantis and CATL to Build EV Battery Factory in Europe

CATL Says It’s Made Cold Weather EV Battery Breakthrough

Premium Chinese EV Brand Seeks Over $1 Billion in US IPO

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Bankers Bet on Better China Sentiment Amid Asia IPO Slowdown
Bankers Bet on Better China Sentiment Amid Asia IPO Slowdown
Biden to Skip India Celebrations After Murder Plot Claim – Yahoo
Biden to Skip India Celebrations After Murder Plot Claim – Yahoo
France’s Green EV Push Cuts China-Made Cars From Subsidies
France’s Green EV Push Cuts China-Made Cars From Subsidies
Hang Seng Gains on Property Boost, Yen Drop Lifts Nikkei
Hang Seng Gains on Property Boost, Yen Drop Lifts Nikkei
logo

Electric Vehicles

Senior Auditors Wary on Review of VW Plant in China’s Xinjiang
Senior Auditors Wary on Review of VW Plant in China’s Xinjiang
Jim Pollard 14 Dec 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com