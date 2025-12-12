fbpx

Australia Gets Google to Lay Subsea Cables in Papua New Guinea

December 12, 2025

Australia will fund $120m worth of subsea links from north and south PNG to Bougainville under its defence treaty with its Pacific allies


Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at the Papua New Guinea Investment Week 2025 in Sydney
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at the Papua New Guinea Investment Week 2025 in Sydney on December 9, 2025. (AAP image by Mick Tsikas, via Reuters).

 

The Australian government has agreed to pay Google to lay three subsea cables to Papua New Guinea (PNG), which will provide a vital digital link to the biggest island nation in the Pacific.

The PNG government announced the news on Friday, saying the deal with Alphabet’s Google will be funded by Australia under a mutual defence treaty.

Australian and US military strategists view resource-rich but largely under-developed Papua New Guinea as having a prized location north of Australia at a time when China is boosting its influence in the region.

 

ALSO SEE: Political Instability Claims Another Thai PM; New Poll in Jan-Feb

 

The $120-million effort will link northern and southern Papua New Guinea and the Bougainville autonomous region with high-capacity cables, Peter Tsiamalili, PNG’s acting minister for information and communications technology, said.

“The entire investment (is) funded through Australia’s commitments under the Pukpuk Treaty,” he said in a statement, referring to the mutual defence pact signed in October.

The project reflected both nations’ shared commitment to advance digital security, regional stability, and national development, he added.

The US is backing a cable to its territories and islands in the central Pacific.
This pic shows workers installing the 2Africa undersea cable on the beach in Amanzimtoti, in South Africa (Reuters).

 

Digital boost

The subsea cables will be built by Google, the statement said, adding that Tsiamalili met Australian and US diplomats to discuss the project at Google’s Australian office this week.

A Google Australia spokeswoman declined to comment on the PNG project. And Australia’s foreign affairs department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The three international-grade subsea cables will cut reliance on single points of failure, and position PNG to attract investment from hyper-scalers and global digital enterprises, Tsiamalili said.

The pact between Australia and PNG, known as the Pukpuk Treaty, gives Australian defence personnel access to PNG communications systems, including satellite stations and cables, its text shows.

Reuters previously reported Google planned to build a data hub on Australia’s Indian Ocean outpost of Christmas Island, another strategic defence location.

Two new cables are planned to link it eastwards with Australian cities hosting key defence bases also used by the US military.

Google confirmed the Christmas Island data hub last month, saying two more cable systems would link its westwards with Africa and Asia, to “deepen the resilience” of internet infrastructure.”

The United States is also strengthening military ties with PNG, signing a defence cooperation pact in 2023. The US has also been supporting underwater cables to Pacific island nations such as Guam.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Google to Build AI Data Centre on Island off Northwest Australia

Underwater Drone Deal as Australia Ramps up Maritime Defences

US Keen to Control More Ports, Cut China’s ‘Maritime Advantage’

Japanese Shipbuilder Wins $6.5 Billion Warship Deal With Australia

Australian Government Sues China-Linked Rare Earth Investors

China’s Sanctions on Hanwha Target US-Korean Shipbuilding Plan

CK Hutchison Ports Deal Deeply Entangled in US-China Trade War

US to Ban Chinese Tech, Equipment in Undersea Telecom Cables

Chinese Vessel Suspected of Cutting Baltic Subsea Cables

Taiwan Says Chinese Ships Severed Island’s Internet Cables – AP

Taiwan Invasion ‘Could Wipe Off up to $1 Trillion Per Year’

Shipyard Image Exposes China’s Massive Naval Build-up

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

