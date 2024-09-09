fbpx

Germany Rejects ‘Fake’ Chinese Carbon Credits Used by Oil Firms

September 9, 2024

Since last year, multiple reports have raised concerns about the authenticity and integrity of oil firms’ emissions reduction projects in China — which in one case was actually chicken farm, according to a whistleblower


Smoke and steam billow from Belchatow Power Station, Europe's largest coal-fired power plant powered by lignite, operated by Polish. Photo: Reuters

 

Germany’s environment watchdog has rejected carbon credits for several tons of CO2 emitted by oil firms over concerns that they are linked to fraudulent climate projects in China.

The credits — linked to eight Upstream Emission Reductions (UER) projects in China — were withdrawn due to “legal and technical inconsistencies,” the German Federal Environment Agency, or Das Umweltbundesamt (UBA), said.

The agency said the rejection would mean that no more credits — or UER certificates — can be issued for the eight projects for 2023.

 

Also on AF: US, China ‘Narrow’ Gap on Climate Finance, Plan Methane Talks

 

The move prevents the entry of unauthorised UER certificates equivalent to 214,799 tonnes carbon emissions from entering the market, UBA said, adding it is now reviewing 13 additional projects.

UER projects are designed to help big oil companies meet EU greenhouse gas reduction targets, which require them to make their fuel more eco-friendly.

Projects such as these aim to reduce emissions from oil and gas projects before their raw materials — petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas — are processed in a refinery. A typical UER project aims to reduce flaring of greenhouse gases from the production of crude oil, use renewables in the production of crude oil and improve energy efficiency of the production, storage and shipping of crude oil.

Since last year, however, multiple reports have raised concerns about the authenticity and integrity of such projects in China, many of which are linked to big oil firms such as Shell, Rosneft and TotalEnergies.

Last month, Semafor reported that in one case a whistleblower informed Shell that its Chinese emissions-reduction project “was actually a chicken farm.”

Such irregularities around Chinese projects was set to cost German firms as much as $5 billion, the report added.

The issue has sparked criticism from biofuel producers, who argue they’ve been unfairly disadvantaged by the cheaper but questionable UER projects.

Meanwhile, the disputed carbon credits, which have been available since 2018, are expected to be phased out by 2025. Of the 21 total projects under review, only five have granted full approval for on-site inspections.

The financial impact is still unclear but some experts warn that the costs of the issue could lead to higher fuel prices for customers.

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

India Generates Fifth of World’s Plastic Emissions – SCMP
India Generates Fifth of World’s Plastic Emissions – SCMP
Sean O'Meara 09 Sep 2024
