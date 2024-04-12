Global Coal Capacity Growth Blamed on China, EU, US – FT

New coal power was brought online in China – and Indonesia, India, Vietnam and Japan – while there was a slowdown in closures in Europe and the US

Global coal power capacity grew by 2% last year with new additions in China and a slowdown in shutdowns in Europe and the US to blame, the Financial Times reported, putting climate targets at risk in the world’s No2 economy and elsewhere across the world.

New data from the non-profit research group Global Energy Monitor found that coal capacity outside of China increased for the first time since 2019, as less coal power was retired than in any single year of the past decade, the story went on.

Also, despite China’s rollout of renewable energy being the world’s fastest – it doubled its solar capacity in 2023 and wind power capacity rose by 66% from a year earlier – its overall energy demands have been far greater, the report’s authors observed.

As well as in China, new coal power was brought online in Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Japan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Korea, Greece and Zimbabwe.

