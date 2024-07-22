Global IT Outage Down to Only 1% of Windows Devices – Fortune

Microsoft has revealed that the IT meltdown that crashed the systems of businesses and governments across the globe last week was down to just 1% of all the devices that use Windows, Fortune reported.

Microsoft Corp admitted in a blog post on Saturday that “while the percentage was small”, there were “broad economic and societal impacts”, the story went on.

A CrowdStrike cybersecurity update crashed the systems of an estimated 8.5 million devices globally that rely on the Microsoft Windows operating system. Emergency response lines went down, thousands of flights were delayed and cancelled, and stock exchanges and banking systems impacted.

A Microsoft security officer said: “CrowdStrike lives at a layer within Microsoft Windows” to provide “the utmost of security. They live at a layer that truly does impact the entirety of the Windows infrastructure if they get it incorrect.”

Read the full story: Fortune

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Global IT Outage Hits Airlines, Microsoft, Media, Huge List of Firms

Google, Microsoft Used More Electricity Than Iceland in 2023

Microsoft in Mega Carbon Deal as AI Power Demands Surge – FT

Google, Meta, Microsoft, Others Agree on AI ‘Red Lines’