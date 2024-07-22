fbpx

Global IT Outage Down to Only 1% of Windows Devices – Fortune

July 22, 2024

The CrowdStrike cybersecurity update crashed 8.5 million devices that rely on Microsoft Windows, halting flights and impacting payment systems


The Microsoft logo is seen in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris (Reuters).

 

Microsoft has revealed that the IT meltdown that crashed the systems of businesses and governments across the globe last week was down to just 1% of all the devices that use Windows, Fortune reported.

Microsoft Corp admitted in a blog post on Saturday that “while the percentage was small”, there were “broad economic and societal impacts”, the story went on.

A CrowdStrike cybersecurity update crashed the systems of an estimated 8.5 million devices globally that rely on the Microsoft Windows operating system. Emergency response lines went down, thousands of flights were delayed and cancelled, and stock exchanges and banking systems impacted.

A Microsoft security officer said: “CrowdStrike lives at a layer within Microsoft Windows” to provide “the utmost of security. They live at a layer that truly does impact the entirety of the Windows infrastructure if they get it incorrect.”

Read the full story: Fortune

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

logo

