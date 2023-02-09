fbpx

Type to search

AI

Google AI Chatbot’s Factual Error in Ad Costs $100bn – Reuters

February 9, 2023

Google’s AI chatbot Bard, touted as a competitor to ChatGPT, shared inaccurate information in a promotional video


Google tweets about its AI chatbot Bard in this screenshot obtained from social media
Google tweets about its AI chatbot Bard in this screenshot obtained from social media. Photo: Twitter/Google via Reuters

 

Shares of US tech giant Google (Alphabet Inc) lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday after its new AI chatbot Bard, touted as a competitor to ChatGPT, shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event failed to dazzle.

In the advertisement, Bard was given the prompt: “What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can I tell my 9-year old about?” Google’s AI chatbot responded with a number of answers, including one suggesting the JWST was used to take the very first pictures of a planet outside the Earth’s solar system, or exoplanets. The first pictures of exoplanets were, however, taken by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in 2004, as confirmed by NASA.

Alphabet shares slid as much as 9% during regular trading, with volumes nearly three times the 50-day moving average, amid worries that the Google parent was losing ground to rival Microsoft.

Read the full story: Reuters.

 

Also read:

Baidu Finishing Tests in March for ChatGPT-Style ‘Ernie Bot’

Indian Billionaire Adani Says He’s Addicted to ChatGPT – CNN

Sony Says it Can Make Humanoid Robots – if They Have a Role

AF TV – TikTok Gives Google a Run For its Money

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Baidu Finishing Tests in March for ChatGPT-Style 'Ernie Bot'
Baidu Finishing Tests in March for ChatGPT-Style 'Ernie Bot'
US Backers Like Intel, Qualcomm 'Poured Billions' Into China AI
US Backers Like Intel, Qualcomm 'Poured Billions' Into China AI
China's Baidu to Launch ChatGPT-Style AI Bot Soon
China's Baidu to Launch ChatGPT-Style AI Bot Soon
Google Changes Android System in India After Antitrust Ruling
Google Changes Android System in India After Antitrust Ruling
logo

AI

Taiwan Ramps up Drone Development to Guard From China Threat
Taiwan Ramps up Drone Development to Guard From China Threat
Alfie Habershon 07 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com