Google AI Chatbot’s Factual Error in Ad Costs $100bn – Reuters

Shares of US tech giant Google (Alphabet Inc) lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday after its new AI chatbot Bard, touted as a competitor to ChatGPT, shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event failed to dazzle.

In the advertisement, Bard was given the prompt: “What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can I tell my 9-year old about?” Google’s AI chatbot responded with a number of answers, including one suggesting the JWST was used to take the very first pictures of a planet outside the Earth’s solar system, or exoplanets. The first pictures of exoplanets were, however, taken by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in 2004, as confirmed by NASA.

Alphabet shares slid as much as 9% during regular trading, with volumes nearly three times the 50-day moving average, amid worries that the Google parent was losing ground to rival Microsoft.

