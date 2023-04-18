Google Shares Drop on News Samsung May Adopt Bing – Gizmodo

Google shares fell 4% on Monday amid reports that Korean tech giant Samsung may drop Google as its default search engine and opt for Microsoft’s Bing, because it has integrated ChatGPT artificial intelligence features, according to a report by Gizmodo.
The New York Times reported that when Google employees found out last month that Samsung was considering switching to Bing there was “panic” within the US search giant’s walls, the report said, noting that Google had struggled to keep up with its AI rivals and that if Google is replaced, the company could lose $3 billion of its $162 billion annual revenue, internal messages said.
Read the full report: Gizmodo.
