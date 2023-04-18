fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

Google Shares Drop on News Samsung May Adopt Bing – Gizmodo

April 18, 2023

News that Samsung may drop Google and switch the default search engine on its devices to Bing, which has integrated artificial intelligence features, could cost the US tech giant billions


News that Samsung may drop Google and switch the default search engine on its devices to Bing, which has integrated artificial intelligence features, could cost the US tech giant billions.
Samsung is considering using Microsoft's Bing search engine on its new devices, as it has incorporated ChatGPT artificial intelligence features. File photo: Reuters.

 

Google shares fell 4% on Monday amid reports that Korean tech giant Samsung may drop Google as its default search engine and opt for Microsoft’s Bing, because it has integrated ChatGPT artificial intelligence features, according to a report by Gizmodo.

The New York Times reported that when Google employees found out last month that Samsung was considering switching to Bing there was “panic” within the US search giant’s walls, the report said, noting that Google had struggled to keep up with its AI rivals and that if Google is replaced, the company could lose $3 billion of its $162 billion annual revenue, internal messages said.

Read the full report: Gizmodo.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Beijing Unveils Sweeping Laws to Regulate ChatGPT-Like AI Tech

 

China Wants To ‘Integrate’ ChatGPT-Like Tech in its Economy

 

China’s Tencent Assembles Team To Create ChatGPT Rival

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Nikkei Gains, Hang Seng Dips as Mixed China Data Blurs Outlook
Nikkei Gains, Hang Seng Dips as Mixed China Data Blurs Outlook
China Sees 4.5% Growth in First Quarter, But Outlook Cloudy
China Sees 4.5% Growth in First Quarter, But Outlook Cloudy
China's Guangdong Plans $4.4bn Fund to Boost Chip Sector
China's Guangdong Plans $4.4bn Fund to Boost Chip Sector
Apple Chief Cook, India PM Modi to Meet Amid Expansion Push
Apple Chief Cook, India PM Modi to Meet Amid Expansion Push
logo

Fintech

Musk’s Starlink Drawing More Shipping Groups – Seatrade
Musk’s Starlink Drawing More Shipping Groups – Seatrade
Jim Pollard 17 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com