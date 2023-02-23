High Cost, ‘Unmanageable’ US Staff Plague TSMC in Arizona – NYT

Some TSMC staff said they were reluctant to move to the US due to “potential culture clashes” and concerns around “difficult to manage” American workers

Employees at TSMC are increasingly sceptical of the company’s $40 billion Arizona investment as the Taiwanese chipmaker faces exorbitant costs and managerial issues in US operations, The New York Times reported.

While TSMC’s attempt to diversify in the US comes in the midst of rising threats from China’s military, the move is only causing ‘more tensions’, the report said. Some staff told NYT the chipmaker is facing five to ten times higher operational costs in the US, compared with Taiwan. Others said they were reluctant to move to the US due to “potential culture clashes” and concerns around “difficult to manage” American workers.

