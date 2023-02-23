fbpx

Semiconductors

High Cost, ‘Unmanageable’ US Staff Plague TSMC in Arizona – NYT

February 23, 2023

Some TSMC staff said they were reluctant to move to the US due to “potential culture clashes” and concerns around “difficult to manage” American workers


US President Joe Biden listens to Chairman of TSMC Mark Liu during a visit to TSMC AZ's first Fab (Semiconductor Fabrication Plant) in Phoenix, Arizona
US President Joe Biden listens to Chairman of TSMC Mark Liu during a visit to TSMC AZ's first Fab (Semiconductor Fabrication Plant) in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Reuters

 

Employees at TSMC are increasingly sceptical of the company’s $40 billion Arizona investment as the Taiwanese chipmaker faces exorbitant costs and managerial issues in US operations, The New York Times reported.

While TSMC’s attempt to diversify in the US comes in the midst of rising threats from China’s military, the move is only causing ‘more tensions’, the report said. Some staff told NYT the chipmaker is facing five to ten times higher operational costs in the US, compared with Taiwan. Others said they were reluctant to move to the US due to “potential culture clashes” and concerns around “difficult to manage” American workers.

