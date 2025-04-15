fbpx

Type to search

Transport

Honda to Shift Most Mexico, Canada Car Production to US – Nikkei

April 15, 2025

Japan’s second-biggest automaker by sales plans to increase US vehicle production by as much as 30% over two to three years, a new report says


A Honda vehicle is seen at the Bangkok International Motor Show (Reuters file image).

 

Honda is looking to shift the bulk of its car production in Mexico and Canada to the US, a new report says.

The group wants 90% of cars sold in the United States to be made locally – to avoid new US auto tariffs, Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Japan’s second-biggest automaker by sales plans to increase US vehicle production by as much as 30% over two to three years in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to put a 25% levy on imported vehicles, Nikkei said.

 

ALSO SEE: Trump Tariffs Could Hit US-Made Drugs in China, Data Shows

 

Honda declined to comment, saying the information was not announced by the company. But the news aligns with a report last month before the new US levy went into effect.

Reuters reported that Honda plans to make its next-generation Civic hybrid in the US state of Indiana, instead of Mexico, to avoid being hit by potential tariffs.

The US was Honda’s biggest market last year, accounting for nearly 40% of global sales. The automaker sold 1.4 million vehicles, including Acura models, in the US last year. It imported about two-fifths of those cars from Canada or Mexico.

Honda posted a 5% rise in US sales to almost 352,000 vehicles in the first three months of this year.

The company will move production of the CR-V SUV from Canada to the US and that of the HR-V SUV from Mexico to the world’s biggest economy, according to Nikkei.

To increase output, Honda is considering hiring more US workers, the newspaper said. Such a step would make it possible for Honda to switch to a three-shift system from two-shift work and extend production to weekends, Nikkei added.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Honda ‘to Make Civic Hybrid in US Instead of Mexico Due to Tariffs’

Japanese Carmakers Want Government Help to Negate US Tariffs

India Likely to Defy Auto Lobby, Cut EV Levies to Appease Trump

Japan’s Honda, Nissan Officially Scrap $60 Billion Merger Plan

Nissan Shares Suspended Amid Doubts on Honda Merger

China EV-Makers Eat Into Japan, Korea’s Markets in SE Asia

China’s Rapid Shift to EVs Hurting Japanese Carmakers

Trump’s Steel Tariff to Hit Chinese Supply Lines via Other Nations

Trump’s ‘No Exemption’ Tariffs Rattle Chinese Steelmakers

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Trump Tariffs Could Hit US-Made Drugs in China, Data Shows
Trump Tariffs Could Hit US-Made Drugs in China, Data Shows
China Halts Rare Earth Exports, Warns US on Deep-Sea Metals 'Plan'
China Halts Rare Earth Exports, Warns US on Deep-Sea Metals 'Plan'
Tariffs on Imported Chips to be Announced Soon, Trump Says
Tariffs on Imported Chips to be Announced Soon, Trump Says
China Calls For US to Scrap Its Tariffs as Xi Starts SE Asia Tour
China Calls For US to Scrap Its Tariffs as Xi Starts SE Asia Tour
logo

Transport

Apple Stock Soars as iPhones Airlifted From India ‘to Beat Tariffs’
Apple Stock Soars as iPhones Airlifted From India ‘to Beat Tariffs’
Jim Pollard 10 Apr 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com