 Japanese Carmakers Want Government Help to Negate US Tariffs

February 25, 2025

Auto body fears 25% tariffs on auto imports from Japan, Mexico and Canada will harm the economies of all countries if the Trump Administration goes ahead


The malfunction shut down all of Toyota Motor's assembly plants in Japan for nearly a day Photo: Reuters
Japanese carmakers say 25% tariffs on imported cars will harm all economies if the US proceeds with Trump's plan in April. Photo: Reuters.

 

Auto industry leaders in Japan called on Tuesday for the government to shield carmakers from tariffs that US President Donald Trump wants to impose on imported cars and parts.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers’ Association fears hefty tariffs on auto imports from Japan, Mexico and Canada will harm the economies of all countries if the Trump Administration goes ahead, JAMA chairman Masanori Katayama said.

Trump said last week he wants to impose 25% tariffs on imports of autos as soon as April 2. Separate 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum are slated to start on March 12.

 

Katayama, also chairman of Isuzu Motors, made his remarks at the start of a meeting with Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto in Tokyo. Top executives from automakers such as Toyota, Honda and Nissan were also present.

Japanese automakers are vulnerable to any extra tariffs Trump may impose, particularly on auto imports.

The US remains the top market by vehicle sales for Toyota, Honda and Nissan, which all make some of their most popular US models in either Canada or Mexico. Smaller firms such as Subaru and Mazda are also exposed.

During the meeting, which was closed to media, auto industry executives expressed worries about not being able to pass on higher costs from higher US tariffs and about their economic fallout, Muto told reporters afterwards.

Muto met separately with representatives from Japan’s steel and aluminium industries about the tariff issue earlier on Tuesday.

Japan Iron and Steel Federation chairman Tadashi Imai, also president of Nippon Steel, told reporters before that meeting that the organisation’s main concern was that the global steel market may be depressed further if protectionism spreads.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

Singapore Bank to Cut 4,000 Roles as Use of AI Rises - BBC
China Tech Giants Lift Nvidia Chip Orders Amid Trump Curbs Talk
Shein's Annual Profit Plunges by Nearly 40%, FT Says
All Eyes on Nvidia Chips Demand Amid Doubts on AI Outlays
