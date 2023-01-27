Hong Kong Home Prices Slump 15% in First Fall For 13 Years

Home prices in the territory dropped in 2022 with December seeing the seventh consecutive monthly decline

Home prices in Hong Kong dropped last year for the first time since 2008, driven down by Covid, a weak economy and rising mortgage costs.

Prices in the Asian financial hub, one of the least affordable places in the world, fell 15.6% in 2022 in the first annual drop since 2008, official data showed on Friday.

December saw the seventh consecutive month of decline, the data showed, with prices down 2.0% from a month earlier to the lowest since April 2017. That compared with a revised 3.2% drop in November and a 2.6% fall in October.

For 2023, real estate consultancies expect home prices to remain soft though stabilise in the second half after an expected peak in interest rates.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

