fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

Huawei Ends Lawsuits Against Amazon With Patent Licensing Deal

March 6, 2024

The Chinese firm said it had ended its lawsuits against Amazon in Germany over patented technology related to wifi and video playback


A Huawei sign is seen at the World AI Conf in Shanghai
A Huawei sign is seen at the World AI Conf in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s Huawei Technologies has announced it will sign a multi-year patent licensing deal with Amazon in a move to end its lawsuits against the US tech giant.

The US-sanctioned Chinese tech giant did not disclose most terms of the deal.

But Alan Fan, head of Huawei’s intellectual property rights department, said the Chinese firm had ended its lawsuits against Amazon in Germany over patented technology related to wifi and video playback.

 

Also on AF: China Aims for Self Sufficiency in Emerging Tech, AI, Big Data

 

The United States has barred Chinese telecom companies from its market, citing concerns about data, and designated Huawei and ZTE as threats.

The sanctions spurred US carriers to remove equipment from the sanctioned firms from their US networks.

Washington has, since 2019, also prevented US firms from supplying Huawei with chips and other components. While the bans crippled Huawei’s smartphone business, the Chinese firm chartered a return last year with the launch of its Mate 60 series.

Huawei’s reported breakthroughs in producing 7nm and 5nm chips have largely been seen as the firm defeating sanctions imposed by the US.

Its the patent licence deal with Amazon, despite those tensions, shows “American and Chinese companies and companies from other regions are cooperating without limitations in standards and patent licensing,” Fan said.

Huawei also announced it had signed a cross-licensing patent deal with domestic smartphone maker Vivo covering communication technologies including 5G. Huawei has similar patent agreements with Chinese smartphone manufacturers Xiaomi and Oppo.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

NOTE: Links were added to the text in this report.

 

Also read:

 

Huawei, SMIC Set to Defy US Sanctions With 5nm Chips: FT

 

Year of Wins Propels Huawei From ‘Survival’ to $100bn Revenue

 

Apple Outshone by Huawei, Xiaomi on China’s Singles Day

 

Huge Huawei Sales Boom Turns Around China Smartphone Market

 

Huawei, Tencent Lead China Cybersecurity Patents Push – Nikkei

 

Huawei Banks on Tech Patents As New Revenue Source – Nikkei

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

Russia, China Plan to Build Lunar Nuclear Power Plant by 2035
Russia, China Plan to Build Lunar Nuclear Power Plant by 2035
Apple, Tesla See China Sales Plunge as Local Rivals Catch Up
Apple, Tesla See China Sales Plunge as Local Rivals Catch Up
China’s BYD Confirms Mexico Factory Plan But Rules Out Exports
China’s BYD Confirms Mexico Factory Plan But Rules Out Exports
Nvidia Calls Huawei Top Rival Amid New AI Chips Push in China
Nvidia Calls Huawei Top Rival Amid New AI Chips Push in China
logo

Fintech

China’s Big Guns Defend GDP Target, Explain Economic Policies
China’s Big Guns Defend GDP Target, Explain Economic Policies
Jim Pollard 06 Mar 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com