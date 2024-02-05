fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

Huawei Leads China R&D Spending Spree, Overtakes EU – Nikkei

February 5, 2024

The tech giant alone invested $22.5 billion in new products in 2022, according to a European Commission report


A Western security think tank said on Thursday that China has a "stunning lead" in 37 out of 44 critical emerging technologies.
China hi-tech workers in suits. Reuters file photo.

 

Chinese companies have narrowed their R&D spending gap on US rivals, overtaking their European counterparts, with firms like Huawei leading the way by pumping millions into research and development, Nikkei Asia reported.

R&D expenditure by 2,500 leading companies worldwide totalled $1.36 trillion in 2022, according to a European Commission report published at the end of 2023. China accounted for 17.8% of the total, surpassing Europe’s 17.5% and trailing only the US at 42.1%.

Huawei is responsible for much of the Chinese spending surge, the report went on, investing $22.5 billion in 2022, ranking it first among Chinese companies and fifth in the world.

Read the full story: Nikkei Asia

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Huawei Smartphone Output Hit, As Demand Soars For AI Chips

Huawei Computing Unit Issues Delay Chinese Auto Deliveries

Huawei Eyeing Autonomous Driving Dominance Next – ThinkChina

New Huawei Laptop Fuels Talk of Sanctions-Beating 5nm Chip

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Huawei Computing Unit Issues Delay Chinese Auto Deliveries
Huawei Computing Unit Issues Delay Chinese Auto Deliveries
Huawei Eyeing Autonomous Driving Dominance Next – ThinkChina
Huawei Eyeing Autonomous Driving Dominance Next – ThinkChina
Apple Facing Rough Year in China as Huawei Gains Market Share
Apple Facing Rough Year in China as Huawei Gains Market Share
Slower Nvidia Chip Out in Q2 But China Firms 'Don't Want It'
Slower Nvidia Chip Out in Q2 But China Firms 'Don't Want It'
logo

Fintech

Huawei Smartphone Output Hit, As Demand Soars For AI Chips
Huawei Smartphone Output Hit, As Demand Soars For AI Chips
Jim Pollard 05 Feb 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com