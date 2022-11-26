fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

Huawei, ZTE Equipment Sales Banned by US Over Security Risks

November 26, 2022

The move is latest step in Washington’s crackdown on Chinese tech giants amid fears the firms would spy on Americans for Beijing


Huawei US ban
Huawei Technologies pose "an unacceptable risk" to US national security say Washington lawmakers. Photo: Reuters.

 

The US has rubber-stamped new rules banning approvals of new telecoms equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies and ZTE claiming they pose “an unacceptable risk” to US national security.

The United States will also bar the sale or import of equipment made by China’s surveillance equipment maker Dahua Technology, video surveillance firm Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and telecoms firm Hytera Communications, the US Federal Communications Commission announced on Friday.

The move represents Washington’s latest crackdown on the Chinese tech giants amid fears that Beijing could use Chinese tech companies to spy on Americans.

 

Also on AF: Covid Protests Erupt in China’s Xinjiang After Fatal Blaze

 

“These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

Huawei declined to comment. ZTE, Dahua, Hikvision and Hytera did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rosenworcel circulated the proposed measure, which effectively bars the firms from selling new equipment in the US, to the other three commissioners for final approval last month.

The FCC said in June 2021 it was considering banning all equipment authorisations for all companies on the covered list.

That came after a March 2021 designation of five Chinese companies on the so-called “covered list” as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting US communications networks, namely Huawei, ZTE, Hytera Communications Corp Hikvision and Dahua.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

US to Reject ‘Untrustworthy’ New Huawei, ZTE Equipment

Huawei Comeback Drive Fuelled by Hit EV and Patriotic Fervour

China’s Far East Accused of Helping ZTE Break US Export Rules

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

India Rocket Firm Has High Hopes Despite Low-Cost Pledge
India Rocket Firm Has High Hopes Despite Low-Cost Pledge
Covid Protests Erupt in China's Xinjiang After Fatal Blaze
Covid Protests Erupt in China's Xinjiang After Fatal Blaze
China Seen Offering Cheap Loans to Boost Developers' Funds
China Seen Offering Cheap Loans to Boost Developers' Funds
Binance Insurance Fund 44% Backed by its Token - CryptoPotato
Binance Insurance Fund 44% Backed by its Token - CryptoPotato
logo

China-US Economic Ties

Foxconn Apologises After Protests at Giant China Plant
Foxconn Apologises After Protests at Giant China Plant
Jim Pollard 24 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com