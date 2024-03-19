fbpx

Huawei’s HarmonyOS Set to Overtake Apple iOS in China – Fortune

March 19, 2024

Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro smartphone has been a soaraway success, with state media hailing the phone a national achievement


A Huawei logo is seen on a cell phone screen. Photo: Reuters

 

Huawei’s homegrown HarmonyOS operating system is set to overtake Apple’s iOS in China this year, Fortune reported, in another sign of the sanctions-hit tech firm’s recent resurgence.

The Chinese company had used the Android operating system in its smartphones but turned to its HarmonyOS in August 2019 after the Trump administration blacklisted Huawei, forcing it to get Washington’s approval for any purchases of US technology, the story went on.

Huawei is reportedly now gearing up to abandon Android entirely. Previous versions of HarmonyOS supported apps developed for Android, but Huawei’s next update will end this compatibility, creating what the company calls a “pure” operating system.

Read the full story: Fortune

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Intel Can Keep Selling Chips to Huawei Despite AMD Protests

Huawei Ends Lawsuits Against Amazon With Patent Licensing Deal

Nvidia Calls Huawei Top Rival Amid New AI Chips Push in China

Huawei, SMIC Set to Defy US Sanctions With 5nm Chips: FT

Nvidia’s New AI Chip for China Priced Close to Huawei Alternative

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Intel Can Keep Selling Chips to Huawei Despite AMD Protests
AI Fever Sees Chip Firm Nvidia Close in on Apple’s No2 Ranking
Huawei Ends Lawsuits Against Amazon With Patent Licensing Deal
Apple, Tesla See China Sales Plunge as Local Rivals Catch Up
Tencent Revenue Disappoints, Gaming Blamed For Shortfall
Tencent Revenue Disappoints, Gaming Blamed For Shortfall
Sean O'Meara 20 Mar 2024

