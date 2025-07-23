fbpx

India Agrees to Restart Issuing Tourist Visas to Chinese Citizens

July 23, 2025

The move comes at a time when the Asian superpowers are being rocked by a trade war instigated by the Trump Administration. Delhi is also upset at Trump’s dealings with Pakistan’s army chief.


Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 23, 2024 (China Daily via Reuters).

 

India has agreed to resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens from tomorrow – Thursday July 24.

The news, which ends a five-year freeze on ties with its big Asian neighbour, was announced on Wednesday by the Indian embassy in Beijing.

The move comes at a time when the Asian superpowers are being buffeted by a trade war instigated by the Trump Administration in Washington and feel the need for greater economic dealings.

 

India’s leaders are also upset at US President Donald Trump rekindling ties with Pakistan’s army chief after a border clash following a terror attack in the India-controlled part of Kashmir in April.

Tensions between the two countries escalated following a deadly military clash along their disputed Himalayan border in mid-2020.

In response, India imposed restrictions on Chinese investments, banned hundreds of popular Chinese apps and cut passenger routes.

China suspended visas to Indian citizens and other foreigners around the same time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but lifted those restrictions in 2022, when it resumed issuing visas for students and business travellers.

Tourist visas for Indian nationals remained restricted until March this year, when both countries agreed to resume direct air services.

 

Ties warming after deadly border clash

Relations have gradually improved, with several high-level meetings taking place last year, including talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Russia in October.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that Beijing had noted the positive move.

“China is ready to maintain communication and consultation with India and constantly improve the level of personal exchanges between the two countries,” he said.

India and China share a 3,800 km (2,400-mile) border that has been disputed since the 1950s. The two countries fought a brief but brutal border war in 1962 and negotiations to settle the dispute have made slow progress.

In July, India’s foreign minister told his Chinese counterpart that both countries must resolve border friction, pull back troops and avoid “restrictive trade measures” to normalise their relationship.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

