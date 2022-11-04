India Calls on Rich Nations to Deliver $100bn Climate Fund

India said on Friday that rich nations must deliver – and increase – their pledge of $100 billion in annual climate support

Speaking ahead of COP27 in Egypt on November 6, New Delhi said on Friday that the $100 billion per year target from 2020 to 2025 is yet to be achieved.

In 2009, the developed countries most responsible for global warming pledged to give the annual sum to help developing nations deal with its consequences.

Lack of Trust

The unmet commitment has generated mistrust and reluctance among some developing nations to accelerate their emissions reductions.

“Developed countries also need to realise that overall costs have gone up, so the pledge to provide $100 billion per year cannot be static. It needs to go up,” an Indian government source said.

India is the world’s third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States – though it is much lower down the rankings of emissions per capita, according to Our World in Data.

It has been ramping up its share of renewable energy but coal continues to be India’s main fuel for power generation, as the country strives to provide energy for its 1.4 billion people.

