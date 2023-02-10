fbpx

India Finds Huge Lithium Deposits For First Time in Far North

February 10, 2023

The discovery comes at a time when India is looking to strengthen its supply of critical minerals that will be crucial for furthering its electric vehicle plans


A lithium stone is seen at a news conference of Macusani Yellowcake and Plateau Energy in Lima, Peru
India has so far depended mostly on imports for key EV battery minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt. Photo: Reuters

 

India’s government agency said on Thursday it has found significant lithium deposits in the country for the first time.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) said 5.9 million tonnes of lithium inferred resources had been found in Reasi district in the northern union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lithium is a key ingredient for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

 

Also on AF: China’s CATL to Help Tap Into Bolivia’s Lithium Riches

 

Its discovery in India comes at a time when the country is looking to strengthen its supply of critical minerals, including lithium, that will be crucial for furthering its electric vehicle plans.

India has so far depended mostly on imports for key EV battery minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt.

“We have re-oriented our exploration measures towards critical and strategic minerals and this discovery is a vindication of our efforts,” India’s Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj told Mint.

 

 

  • Reuters, with additional inputs from Vishakha Saxena

 

Vishakha Saxena

Foxconn in 'Serious' Talks to Invest in India's Karnataka
India Among Contenders For Volvo EV Plant Outside China - ET
Indian Protesters Say Modi Favoured Adani as Losses Top $110bn
Funding Doubled for India's EV Sector in 2022 – B Standard
Tesla Starts Raising China EV Rates After Igniting Price War
