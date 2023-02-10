India Finds Huge Lithium Deposits For First Time in Far North

India’s government agency said on Thursday it has found significant lithium deposits in the country for the first time.
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) said 5.9 million tonnes of lithium inferred resources had been found in Reasi district in the northern union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Lithium is a key ingredient for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Its discovery in India comes at a time when the country is looking to strengthen its supply of critical minerals, including lithium, that will be crucial for furthering its electric vehicle plans.
India has so far depended mostly on imports for key EV battery minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt.
“We have re-oriented our exploration measures towards critical and strategic minerals and this discovery is a vindication of our efforts,” India’s Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj told Mint.
