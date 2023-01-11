fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

EVs at the Centre of India’s Car Show in Clean Mobility Push

January 11, 2023

Firms from Hyundai Motor to BYD are set to focus on electric cars, while Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Motor are expected to also showcase hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles


Suzuki Motor Corp Chairman Toshihiro Suzuki and Maruti Suzuki CEO Hisashi Takeuchi unveil ‘Concept eVX’, the Japanese car giant’s first Global Strategic EV at the Auto Expo in India on January 11, 2023
Suzuki Motor Corp Chairman Toshihiro Suzuki and Maruti Suzuki CEO Hisashi Takeuchi unveil ‘Concept eVX’, the Japanese car giant’s first Global Strategic EV at the Auto Expo in India on January 11, 2023. Image: Twitter / @AEMotorShow

 

Electric cars, scooters and trucks are set to take the centre stage at India’s biennial car show as the world’s third largest automobile market continues its push for clean mobility.

Firms from Hyundai Motor to SAIC Motor, BYD and Tata Motors are set to focus on electric cars at the India Auto Expo, which kicks off on the outskirts of capital New Delhi on Wednesday.

Suzuki Motor Corp’s India unit Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Motor are also expected to showcase other technologies, including hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

 

Also on AF: Sony, Honda Reveal Prototype of ‘Intelligent’ Afeela EV

 

The clean vehicle push comes at a time when the world’s third largest carbon polluter is looking to cut emissions and pollution in major cities while also reducing its oil import bill.

The Indian government is offering companies millions of dollars in incentives to build electric vehicles (EVs) and their parts locally.

Electric models make up less than 1% of total car sales in the country, which overtook Japan in 2022 to become the world’s third largest auto market for the first time. And while the sector is gaining momentum, its market share remains far short of the government’s lofty target of 30% by 2030.

 

Meanwhile, electric-two wheelers have been leading EV sales charts in India. Industry data show they accounted for 62% of the EVs sold in the country in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

Electric scooter sales are also set to make up more than 5% of total scooter and motorbike sales in India in the current fiscal year, analysts estimate.

The auto show, being held after a year-long postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will also feature electric mobility start-ups like Greaves Cotton, Matter Motorworks, Tork Motors and Omega Seiki Mobility.

The EV start-ups are expected to showcase e-scooters, ‘last-mile’ delivery vehicles and passenger carriers.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

India’s Electric Vehicle Sales Soar 900% Over Two Years – ET

Renault Looking at ‘Made-in-India’ Electric Vehicle Plan

India’s Electric Bus Firms Struggle to Access Bank Loans

India’s Electric Rickshaws an Example for Developing Nations – NYT

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Buyers Say Tesla Forced Them to Close Orders Before Price Cuts
Buyers Say Tesla Forced Them to Close Orders Before Price Cuts
Tesla Demand Gets a Boost in China Amid Price War With BYD
Tesla Demand Gets a Boost in China Amid Price War With BYD
Tesla's China-Made EV Sales Fall 44% to Lowest in Five Months
Tesla's China-Made EV Sales Fall 44% to Lowest in Five Months
Sony, Honda Reveal Prototype of ‘Intelligent' Afeela EV
Sony, Honda Reveal Prototype of ‘Intelligent' Afeela EV
logo

Electric Vehicles

VW China Chief Sees Total China Car Sales Rising in 2023
VW China Chief Sees Total China Car Sales Rising in 2023
Jim Pollard 11 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com