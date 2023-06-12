fbpx

India Picks Germany’s ThyssenKrupp to Build Six Subs – RFI

June 12, 2023

India has signed an $5.17-billion deal with German shipbuilding firm to build six non-nuclear submarines with local firm Magazon Dock


Germany shipbuilder ThyssenKrup Marine Systems signed a deal with India last week to build six of its non-nuclear submarines with local builder Magazon Dock. Photo: N-tv.de.

 

Indian shipbuilder Mazagon Dock signed an MoU in Mumbai last week with Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems on a 4.8 billion-euro ($5.17 billion) deal to build six non-nuclear submarines in India, according to a report by RFI, which said the subs would be built under Delhi’s “Make in India” initiative, designed to reduce costly military imports by India, the world’s largest weapons buyer.

Officials said a final agreement was likely to be ready by the end of 2023 and that the subs would have “significant local content”, according to the report, which said the Indian navy already has 16 conventional subs, but 11 of them are over 20 years old, plus one nuclear-powered sub leased from Russia. German defence minister Boris Pistorius hailed the deal as a ‘decisive turning point’ for “India and the Indian-German strategic partnership”.

Read the full report: RFI.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

