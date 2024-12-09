fbpx

India Wants Help From Musk’s Starlink on $4.2bn Drug Case

December 9, 2024

Indian police say smugglers tried to use a Starlink device to help them ship six tonnes of meth into the country. They want details of the purchasers.


Indian police want to know the details of smugglers who used a Starlink device to try to smuggle a massive haul of meth into the country (Reuters image).

 

Indian police have requested that Starlink – Elon Musk’s satellite internet group – provide details of the purchaser of one of its internet devices that helps in sea navigation, as it was used by smugglers with $4.2 billion worth of methamphetamine caught in the country’s biggest ever seizure.

Two people with direct knowledge of the police notice sent by Andaman and Nicobar island officials said Starlink had been asked for the purchaser’s name and payment method, registration details and where the internet device was used when smugglers travelled in international waters from Myanmar to India.

The incident has set off alarm bells as it is the first time Starlink’s device has been used to navigate and reach Indian waters in a major drug haul.

 

Also on AF: India Competition Body Seeks Ruling on Amazon, Flipkart Cases

 

The investigation comes just as the Musk-owned company is trying to address any potential security concerns before it is given a green light to launch its satellite broadband services in India.

Starlink recently won a lobbying battle after a bitter face-off with billionaire Mukesh Ambani over how exactly New Delhi should allocate satellite spectrum to companies.

Police in the remote outpost of the Andaman and Nicobar islands seized more than six tonnes (13,000 pounds) of meth in late November in a Myanmar boat carrying sacks of suspected contraband, and found that the Starlink Mini internet device had been used. Starlink says the device works in international waters.

The police estimated that the seized meth had a retail market value of 360 billion rupees ($4.25 billion).

The first source said Andaman police had sent a notice on December 4 under an Indian law that empowers authorities to seek information from companies related to an investigation.

It has also sought the mobile number and email ID registered to the Starlink account, said both the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is sensitive.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

China's BYD Gaining Greater Sales, May Outsell Ford, Honda
India Competition Body Seeks Ruling on Amazon, Flipkart Cases
China's Jack Ma Sees 'Great Changes' From AI Era For Ant Group
Top Korea Leader Thought Martial Law Declaration Was Deepfake - CNN
Trump's 100% Tariffs Warning to BRICS Rattles Asian Currencies
