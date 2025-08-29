fbpx

Type to search

India

Indian Billionaire Ambani Plans Huge Reliance Jio IPO in Mid-2026

August 29, 2025

Mukesh Ambani plans to list his telecoms and digital giant Jio Platforms, valued at over $100 billion, next year; he is also branching out into AI with Meta and Google


Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, waves on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai.
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, waves on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai. Photo Reuters.

 

India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani plans to list his telecoms and digital company Jio Platforms – a business valued at over $100 billion – by the middle of 2026.

The billionaire chairman of Reliance Industries said on Friday, at his conglomerate’s annual general meeting, the group is creating an artificial intelligence unit, with Alphabet’s Google and Meta as strategic partners.

Ambani first flagged plans in 2019 to list Jio within five years. Today, he told shareholders that Jio is preparing to file for an IPO next year.

 

ALSO SEE: Top Court Dismisses Thai PM Paetongtarn for Ethical Breaches

 

Reuters reported in July that Jio had decided not to launch its planned IPO in 2025. It was valued by analysts at over $100 billion at that time.

Jio Platforms houses India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio Infocomm, which has over 500 million users.

Backed by global investors including Meta, Google and KKR, it has been central to Ambani’s push to diversify Reliance beyond oil and chemicals into consumer, retail and technology, with AI now a key pillar of its growth strategy along with expansion overseas.

Reliance is also investing $8.8 billion to grow its chemicals business. It expects its retail business to continue growing sales by approaching 10% a year on a like-for-like basis, and to add 2,000–3,000 new stores annually.

Jio is not being fully valued within Reliance’s broader petrochemicals and retail portfolio, and a separate listing would help unlock higher value for the telecom and digital unit, Saurabh Parikh, a senior analyst at ICRA Ltd, said.

 

JV with Meta

Reliance and Meta on Friday announced a new AI joint venture on Friday with an initial investment of about $100 million. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told the AGM the new unit will deliver Meta’s open-source AI models to Indian businesses.

Google is partnering with Reliance to use AI across the conglomerate’s energy, retail, telecom and financial services businesses, and will establish a Jamnagar Cloud region dedicated to Reliance, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told the AGM.

The partnerships come at a time when ties between India and Washington have been strained due to US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian exports, a response to India buying Russian oil.

Reliance operates the world’s largest refining complex in the western state of Gujarat and is also the biggest buyer of Russian oil in India.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Trump’s 50% Tariffs on Indian Imports Hits Jobs, Bilateral Ties

Ambani Plan to Outbid Musk, Seeks Satellite Spectrum Auction

India’s Richest Man Beats Musk in Race for Satellite Internet

India’s Reliance in Tech Tie-Up Talks Ahead of Chipmaking Move

India’s Reliance in Tech Tie-Up Talks Ahead of Chipmaking Move

Billions invested by Silicon Valley giants in Ambani’s RIL to bear fruit soon

India’s Reliance to Launch Low-Cost Laptop to Copy Phone Success

Reliance’s Jio Tops Pile in India’s $19bn 5G Sell-Off

Amazon’s Battle with Reliance for Indian Retail Supremacy

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Top Court Dismisses Thai PM Paetongtarn for Ethical Breaches
Top Court Dismisses Thai PM Paetongtarn for Ethical Breaches
Putin Seen Seeking More Help From Xi to Curb Russian Trade Fall
Putin Seen Seeking More Help From Xi to Curb Russian Trade Fall
Japan Wants Issues Sorted Before Trade Rep Seals Big Tariff Deal
Japan Wants Issues Sorted Before Trade Rep Seals Big Tariff Deal
India’s Modi ‘Avoiding Trump's Phone Calls’ As Tariffs Hit: Reports
India’s Modi ‘Avoiding Trump's Phone Calls’ As Tariffs Hit: Reports
logo

India

Trump’s 50% Tariffs on Indian Imports Hits Jobs, Bilateral Ties
Trump’s 50% Tariffs on Indian Imports Hits Jobs, Bilateral Ties
Jim Pollard 27 Aug 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com