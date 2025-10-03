Indonesia Suspends TikTok Registration ‘For Data Sharing Failures’

Indonesia has suspended TikTok’s registration after gambling accounts used its live stream feature. It sought data from the firm but TikTok only gave partial details

The Indonesian government said on Friday that it suspended TikTok’s registration status as an electronic system provider after it failed to hand over all data relating to the use of its live stream feature.

However, the social media app was still accessible to users on Friday.

Alexander Sabar, an official at Indonesia’s communications and digital ministry, said in a statement that some accounts with ties to online gambling activities used TikTok’s live stream feature during recent national protests and monetised it.

Over the past two months, protests rocked the world’s third-largest democracy over exorbitant lawmaker allowances and police brutality. During that time TikTok temporarily suspended its live feature during the protests, saying this was intended to “keep TikTok a safe and civil space.”

On Friday, Sabar said the government subsequently asked the company for its traffic, streaming and monetisation data. But the company, owned by China’s ByteDance, only provided partial data, citing its internal procedures, the minister said.

“So the communications and digital ministry deemed TikTok to have violated its obligations as a private electronic provider,” and suspended its registration, he said.

The regulation regarding the list states that every company that has signed up to Indonesia’s licensing rules must hand over its data to the government for the purpose of supervision, or risk being blocked.

TikTok, which has more than 100 million accounts based in Indonesia, did not respond to a request for comment.

It was unclear if access to TikTok in Indonesia was fully blocked. Reuters was able to access the application as normal on Friday. The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: