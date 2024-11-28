fbpx

Indonesia’s Prabowo Vows to Close Coal Plants in 15 Years – AP

November 28, 2024

New president says Indonesia plans to build 75 GW of renewable power by 2040, and analysts say the goal seems unlikely as the country has over 250 coal power plants


Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has vowed to retire all coal plants within 15 years, but analysts are not so sure his country will be able to do that, given its huge dependence on coal power. This Reuters image shows him at a party meeting in Bogor.

 

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto says his government plans to retire all coal power plants over the next 15 years and ramp up renewable energy.

“Indonesia is rich in geothermal resources, and we plan to phase out coal-fired and all fossil-fueled power plants within the next 15 years. Our plan includes building over 75 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity during this time,” Subianto was quoted as saying at the G20 summit in Brazil recently, according to a report by Associated Press.

Subianto said he was “optimistic” that this country would achieve net zero emissions by 2050 – a decade sooner than Jakarta’s previous commitment. But energy experts and environmental activists were sceptical, it said, because Indonesia is one of the world’s biggest consumers of coal, with more than 250 coal-power plants – and more are being built, at industrial parks where commodities like nickel, cobalt and aluminum are being processed.

In 2022, Indonesia’s energy sector emitted over 650 million tons of carbon dioxide, making it the world’s seventh highest CO2 emitter, according to the International Energy Agency. And aside from its heavy reliance on coal, the country’s population and economy are expected to triple the country’s energy consumption by 2050.

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

