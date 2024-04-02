Japan Approves $3.9bn of Cash Backing For Chipmaker Rapidus

Japan has already handed over subsidies worth about $2.18 billion to the chip firm, which is backed by NEC, SoftBank, Sony and Toyota, among others

Japan’s industry ministry has given the go-ahead to $3.9 billion worth of subsidies for its chip foundry venture Rapidus, as Tokyo ramps up its efforts to rebuild the country’s chip manufacturing base.

Japan had previously agreed to provide subsidies worth some $2.18 billion to Rapidus. The newly approved aid includes $350 million for advanced packaging, which is becoming increasingly important for driving chip performance improvement.

Rapidus is headed by industry veterans and is targeting mass production of cutting-edge chips on the northern island of Hokkaido from 2027 in partnership with IBM and Belgium-based research organisation Imec.

Countries around the world are looking to strengthen their control over chip supply chains after global shocks including the Covid-19 pandemic and trade tensions between the United States and China.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has spent decades honing its processes, and many in the industry are therefore sceptical about the prospects for success by Rapidus.

