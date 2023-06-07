fbpx

Japan Energy Giants Reveal Large-Scale Battery Storage Plan

June 7, 2023

Batteries are central to Japan’s plan to fuel clean energy expansion and be carbon neutral by 2050


The logo of Itochu Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Leading Japanese energy companies have joined forces to develop a large-scale battery storage project in a bid to supercharge the country’s renewable energy drive.

The Itochu Corp said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Osaka Gas Co and Tokyo Century Corp and will start construction of large-scale lithium ion storage batteries in Osaka prefecture in the first half of the current fiscal year.

 

Also on AF: Nikkei Sell-Off Ends Rally, Hang Seng Lifted by Stimulus Hopes

 

Batteries are central to Japan’s plan to be carbon neutral by 2050, as they are critical for storage of renewable energy to smoothen output fluctuations.

The project will have capacity of 23 megawatt hours and output of 11 megawatt, for which Itochu would provide storage batteries and construction, Osaka Gas would trade the power and Tokyo Century would do business management.

Japan is targeting over $24 billion in investments both from the public and private sectors to develop domestic battery production capacity of 150 gigawatt hours (GWh) by 2030, including for electric vehicles, and global production by Japanese companies of 600 GWh.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Japan to Spend $107bn to Boost Hydrogen Fuel Use – AP

Japan Clean Energy Share Can Reach 90% By 2035, Says Study

Australia and Japan Ramp up Security Ties, Energy Focus

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

