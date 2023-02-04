fbpx

Semiconductors

Japan Seen Joining Ban on Chip-Making Tech Exports to China

February 4, 2023

Tokyo has reportedly agreed to join the United States and the Netherlands in halting shipments of semiconductor manufacturing equipment


A researcher plants a chip on an interface board at Tsinghua Unigroup research centre in Beijing
Tokyo's new regulations will not mention China in a bid to reduce the risk of retaliation by Beijing.

 

Japan is planning to restrict exports of its advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, as the tech war on Beijing continues to ramp up.

Tokyo will reportedly bring in the curbs in the spring, after it amends a foreign exchange law to allow the change, Kyodo News reported on Saturday.

The new regulation, though, will not mention China specifically in a bid to reduce the risk of retaliation by Beijing, the report said, without saying where it obtained the information.

 

Also on AF: Blinken Cancels China Trip as ‘Spy Balloon’ Strains Ties

 

Japan and the Netherlands have agreed to join the United States in halting shipments of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, produced by the likes of Nikon Corp and ASML Holdings, in a bid to stop China developing and advanced chips that could be used to enhance its military power, sources told Reuters, confirming earlier media reports.

Only Washington, however, has acknowledged the existence of the deal, and has yet to release any details of what equipment will be restricted.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

India, US Partner on Chips, AI and Arms to Take on China

Steps Made Towards Deal on Fresh China Chip Curbs: ASML

US Blocking Export of 4G Chips, Items for China’s Huawei

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Tesla Sold 18% More China-Made Electric Vehicles in January
China to Reopen its Doors to Hong Kong, Macau Travellers
Apple Chief Tim Cook 'Very Bullish' on India - Nikkei
China Keen to Lift Consumption But Stimulus Likely Modest
Blinken Cancels China Trip as ‘Spy Balloon’ Strains Ties
Jim Pollard 03 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

