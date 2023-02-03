Blinken Heading to China as ‘Spy Balloon’ Adds to Strained Ties

Even without latest security alert, Blinken and new Foreign Minister Qin Gang have much to talk about, from Taiwan to US export controls on microchips, trade, war in Ukraine and more

The discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States’ northeast is perhaps symptomatic of the uneasy ties between the world’s two superpowers.

With US Secretary of State Antony Blinken due to meet his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on Sunday, it could be one of many delicate ‘security’ issues that the pair will discuss.

But there is already plenty for Blinken and Qin Gang – a former Chinese ambassador to the US who was made Foreign Minister in late December – to talk about, from Taiwan to US export controls on computer chips, trade, the war in Ukraine, and more.

Ties between the superpowers have frayed over the past few years and sank to their worst in decades last August, when then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, prompting unprecedented Chinese military drills near the self-ruled island.

President Joe Biden’s administration has said since then that it hopes to build a “floor for the relationship” and ensure that rivalry does not spiral into conflict. Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November with that goal in mind and both leaders pledged more frequent communications.

ALSO SEE:

High-altitude balloon

News on Thursday that the Pentagon had been tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States for a few days has complicated matters.

The path of the balloon was close to Montana, where the US has underground fields of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile silos, which could have been a potential target for Chinese espionage.

US officials said that Chinese spy satellites in low Earth orbit are capable of offering similar or better intelligence, limiting the value of whatever Beijing can glean from the high-altitude balloon, which is the size of three buses, according to another defence official.

The balloon appears to have big solar panels on either side of an instrumentation panel, according to an Australian security analyst, who said the balloon was probably “intended to intercept radio transmissions, analyse them and send them back to China” and noted that sending a military intelligence-gathering asset across the US was “quite provocative”.

Military officials had advised President Joe Biden not to shoot it down due to fear the debris could pose a safety threat to people on the ground, according to reports on Friday, but one analyst suggested it could put Chinese officials on the back foot when they meet with Blinken and his colleague Wendy Sherman.

“It sets the state for [an] extraordinary tense meeting between Blinken and Qin Gang,” Josh Lipsky, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, was quoted as telling CNN. Lipsky said it was clear the US wanted to make China aware it knew about the balloon before Blinken landed in China.

A spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, told a press conference on Friday they were trying to understand the circumstances and verify the details of the situation. “China is a responsible country. We act in accordance with international law. We have no intention in violating other countries’ airspace. We hope relevant parties would handle the matter in a cool-headed way.”

Goal: Avoiding a crisis

It was not clear how the incident would impact Blinken’s trip, and whether he will also meet President Xi Jinping.

Another key point of tension is the intensified US regulatory onslaught focused on China, including export controls that could hobble its chip manufacturing industry.

With a new US-Philippines agreement to grant the United States greater access to military bases and a likely Taiwan visit by new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, analysts see Blinken’s main task during the February 5-6 meetings as ensuring both countries can avoid a crisis.

“I think the goal is to basically fast-forward this Cold War to its detente phase, thereby skipping a Cuban Missile Crisis,” Jude Blanchette, a China expert at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said.

“This is really about reestablishing the undergirding of the relationship and putting in place some procedures and mechanisms to be able to manage through some of the tensions in the relationship,” he told a CSIS briefing on the visit.

China focus on economy

China is also keen for a stable US relationship so it can focus on its economy, battered by the now abandoned zero-Covid policy and neglected by foreign investors alarmed by what they see as a return of state intervention in the market.

In recent months Xi has met with world leaders, seeking to reestablish ties and settle disagreements, including with Australia, which will resume coal exports to China after a three-year hiatus. He has also sidelined some of his “wolf warrior” diplomats whose strident rhetoric alienated many of China’s trade partners.

Chinese state media struck a conciliatory tone ahead of Blinken’s visit, with a commentary in The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, arguing it is impossible for the two economies to decouple and the countries “should deepen cooperation to promote the development of bilateral relations.”

Despite such pragmatic rhetoric, China’s actions – especially its military activity around Taiwan and in the South China Sea – have not moderated, analysts said.

“China watchers have witnessed this same diplomatic song and dance before,” Craig Singleton, a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, said.

“Xi understands he can parlay professed peace offerings to chart a much smoother course out of China’s current Covid crisis, which remains his overwhelming priority.”

Blinken’s visit to China will be the first by a secretary of state since October 2018 when Mike Pompeo, in the administration of Donald Trump, met then-foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing, with the two dignitaries exchanging pointed remarks amid a worsening trade war.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will accompany Blinken on this visit.

Expectations low

Expectations for the trip are low. While Blinken will raise US concerns such as Beijing’s “no-limits” partnership with Russia that the countries declared weeks before Moscow’s February 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine, no breakthrough is likely on this or major issues such as Taiwan, trade or human rights.

Indeed, the administration has less room to maneuver given an increasingly hawkish US Congress, where the Republican-controlled House last month created a select committee on China, which will focusing on countering Beijing’s growing international influence.

Washington hopes for incremental progress on more specific but vital matters such as securing China’s cooperation on fentanyl, global health, climate change and the cases of US citizens detained there.

Even there, progress may be halting, particularly as Beijing seeks concessions in unrelated areas – for example, moderating US semiconductor export controls in exchange for greater cooperation on the illicit flow of fentanyl from China, according to one source.

“Much like it has on other issues, [Beijing] is attempting to link cooperation with other completely unrelated issues. That… is more than deeply frustrating,” said another source familiar with the administration’s thinking, adding that China has rebuffed Washington’s “very specific” proposals.

Blinken may raise by name the cases of American citizens the United States says are wrongfully detained in China, specifically Kai Li, David Lin and Mark Swidan, sources said, but he is unlikely to secure their release immediately.

Reuters with additional reporting and editing by Jim Pollard

NOTE: Further details (Australian analyst’s comments) were added to this report on February 3, 2023.

ALSO SEE: