Steps Made Towards Deal on Fresh China Chip Curbs: ASML

January 29, 2023

Europe’s largest technology company said the measures were not expected to have a material impact on its 2023 financial forecasts


Trainees learn how to build and operate an EUV machine at the training center at ASML Holding in Tainan
ASML, a key supplier to chipmakers, has been restricted from selling its most advanced tools to China since 2019. Photo: Reuters

 

ASML Holding said on Saturday it understood progress had been made towards an agreement among several governments on new curbs on chip manufacturing equipment exports to China.

ASML, a key supplier to chipmakers and Europe’s largest technology company, has been restricted from selling its most advanced tools to China since 2019.

Tensions between the United States and China over semiconductors have steadily worsened since then, prompting Washington in October to impose export restrictions on its own chip manufacturing equipment companies.

 

Also on AF: Dutch PM ‘May Not Disclose’ Result Of China Chip Curbs Talks

 

“It is our understanding that steps have been made towards an agreement between governments which, to our understanding, will be focused on advanced chip manufacturing technology, including but not limited to advanced lithography tools,” ASML said.

The Dutch company added that the measures were not expected to have a material impact on its 2023 financial forecasts.

“Before it will come into effect it has to be detailed out and implemented into legislation which will take time,” the company said.

ASML’s statement follows media reports on Friday that said the United States, Japan and the Netherlands had reached an agreement on fresh chip curbs against China following months of talks.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

