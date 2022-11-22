fbpx

JD.com Cuts Exec Salaries Under ‘Common Prosperity’ Pressure

November 22, 2022

JD.com CEO Liu Qiangdong also plans to donate 100 million yuan to a special fund to help children of JD employees


China tech giant JD.com is to slash the salaries of thousands of its top executives as it attempts to fall into line with Beijing’s ‘common prosperity’ drive.

The firm said the move would affect more than 2,000 senior managers who would see their salaries reduce by 10% to 20% next year to help pay for improved benefits for other staff, amid the Chinese government’s push to reduce income inequality.

JD.com CEO Liu Qiangdong also plans to personally donate 100 million yuan to a fund that help children of JD employees should anything happen to their parents, said the letter, which was circulated online and later confirmed by JD.com as authentic.

 

Also on AF: China’s Ant Group Seen Facing $1bn-Plus Fine After Big Revamp

 

“The employee benefits plan is currently being improved, with a focus on front-line staff,” a JD representative said. The company has 540,000 employees.

Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings last year pledged to spend billions to support the effort, while state-owned investment banks have implemented pay cuts and delayed bonus payments this year.

JD has been hit by a slowing economy and flagging consumer spending this year, though it last week posted an 11.4% rise in third-quarter revenue and said it was seeing signs of a demand recovery as China adjusted it zero-Covid policy.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Asia Hedge Funds Dump JD.Com Stakes for Rival Pinduoduo

Alibaba, JD.com Among First Chinese Firms Facing US Audits

Explainer: How ‘Common Prosperity’ is Changing China

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

