Capital Markets

Jump in IPOs Helps Hong Kong Exchange Return to Profit

August 21, 2024

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing earned its first profit in three quarters, thanks partly to Chinese authorities speeding up approval of IPOs


HKEX logo
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is seen at the Central financial district in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters.

 

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has recorded its first profit growth in three quarters, after listings and trading activity improved in the April to June period.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) enjoyed record revenue and income for the second quarter of this year, with net income rising by 9% from a year earlier to HK$3.16 billion (US$405 million) on a 7% gain in revenue.

The bourse said it had benefitted from increases in trading and clearing fees as volumes across the cash, derivatives and commodities markets grew.

 

ALSO SEE: Australia Gives Go-Ahead to $13.5bn Solar Cable to Singapore

 

HKEX has been beset with challenges over the past few years, from Beijing’s regulatory crackdowns on a broad range of industries to rising US-Sino tensions and lacklustre growth for the Chinese economy – all of which spurred widespread disaffection with Chinese assets.

Its stock price is down some 15% for the year to date and was 1.9% lower in Wednesday’s afternoon session after the results as investors noted the strong second quarter came after a particularly weak one.

 

Authorities expediting IPO approvals

But new chief executive Bonnie Chan said sentiment appears to be on the mend.

“Looking ahead, while macro-environment uncertainties persist, we remain cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the rest of the year,” she said in a statement.

IPO activity which had been hit hard during the first quarter when Chinese stocks suffered a sharp sell-off is now showing “signs of warming”, said Chan, who took the helm in March.

This was also helped by efforts by mainland Chinese authorities to expedite approvals of IPOs though deal values have been relatively small, all under US$500 million.

Some 18 firms went public in Hong Kong during the second quarter compared to 12 in the first quarter, raising about 80% more in funds.

But some IPO initiatives have yet to get firmly off the ground. A plan to facilitate more specialist technology companies to make their debuts has attracted just two firms since new rules were introduced a year ago.

The exchange has also been making efforts to boost the attractiveness of its derivative offerings, announcing in April a major investment to develop its in-house derivatives platform.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

China Regulator Ramps up Crackdown With Fund Inspections

China Ups IPO Rules to Protect Investors With ‘Teeth And Horns’

China Warns Market Rule-Breakers: ‘We Will Punish You’

Losses on $50bn Leveraged Products Behind China Stocks Plunge

China Quant Fund Apologises After Dumping Local Stocks – SCMP

Brokers in China Seen Restricting Cross-Border Stock Trades

Beijing’s Crackdown Wiped $1.1 Trillion Off Chinese Big Tech

Hong Kong Exchange Profit Falls 27% on Weak Listings, Trading

Hong Kong Exchange Could Reap Billions From US Delistings

Hong Kong Market, IPOs Hurt by Geopolitics, Bourse CEO Says

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

