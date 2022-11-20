fbpx

Kamala Harris Announces $20 Mil Clean Energy Fund For Mekong

November 20, 2022

Bold climate action is not only necessary to protect our planet but it is also powerful driver of economic growth, Kamala Harris said


US vice-president Kamala Harris announced funding of $20 million for clean energy projects in the Mekong area. Photo: Reuters

 

US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new funding of $20 million for clean energy projects in the Mekong region.

“Bold climate action is not only necessary to protect the people of our planet and our natural resources, but it is also powerful driver of economic growth,” she said, addressing leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Sunday.

“In particular we know that the climate crisis presents a real threat to the communities who depend on the Mekong River. In Thailand, in Vietnam, Laos.”

 

Also on AF: Taiwan’s TSMC Founder Meets Kamala Harris to Talk Microchips

 

She spoke to civil society and business leaders in Bangkok after the close of a meeting of the 21-member APEC bloc a day earlier.

In an earlier news release, she said the administration would request funding from Congress for the Japan-U.S.-Mekong Power Partnership (JUMPP), through which the two countries partner with regional nations to promote sustainable energy.

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

