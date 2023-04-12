fbpx

Many ‘Leaked US Intel Documents’ Are Fake, Seoul Says – AFP

April 12, 2023

South Korea’s presidential office said a ‘significant portion’ of leaked US intelligence documents suggesting concern in Seoul about arms supplies to Ukraine were fabricated


South Korea on Tuesday said a "significant portion" of leaked US intelligence documents indicating concerns in Seoul about arms supplies to Ukraine were fake.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is scheduled to travel to the United States later this month on a state visit. Reuters photo from November 2022.

 

South Korea said many of the leaked US intelligence documents suggesting concern in Seoul about arms supplies to Ukraine were fake, a report by Agence France-Presse said, noting that the issue has become a diplomatic headache for Washington as they point to the US spying on close allies such as Seoul and Israel.

Some files reportedly note concern among South Korean national security officials that locally-made arms and ammunition may end up being used in Ukraine, which would violate its policy of not directly providing weapons to nations at war, the report said, adding that South Korea’s defence minister spoke to the US Secretary of Defence on Tuesday and agreed that “a significant number of the documents in question were fabricated”, the presidential office in Seoul said in a statement.

Read the full report: France24/AFP.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Samsung Quarterly Profit Set to Tank 92% Amid Chip Downturn

 

South Korea Exports Drop For 6th Month Running on Weak Demand

 

South Korea Warns US Chips Act Could Backfire, Harm Investment

 

India Plans 5 Annual Tenders for 50GW of Renewables – PV Mag

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

