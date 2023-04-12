Many ‘Leaked US Intel Documents’ Are Fake, Seoul Says – AFP

South Korea’s presidential office said a ‘significant portion’ of leaked US intelligence documents suggesting concern in Seoul about arms supplies to Ukraine were fabricated

South Korea said many of the leaked US intelligence documents suggesting concern in Seoul about arms supplies to Ukraine were fake, a report by Agence France-Presse said, noting that the issue has become a diplomatic headache for Washington as they point to the US spying on close allies such as Seoul and Israel.

Some files reportedly note concern among South Korean national security officials that locally-made arms and ammunition may end up being used in Ukraine, which would violate its policy of not directly providing weapons to nations at war, the report said, adding that South Korea’s defence minister spoke to the US Secretary of Defence on Tuesday and agreed that “a significant number of the documents in question were fabricated”, the presidential office in Seoul said in a statement.

Read the full report: France24/AFP.

ALSO SEE: