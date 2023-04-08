fbpx

India Plans 5 Annual Tenders for 50GW of Renewables – PV Mag

April 8, 2023

The Modi government has decided to accept annual bids for 50 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy every year from fiscal 2023/24 till the 2027/28 fiscal year


The Modi government is racing to ramp up its sources of renewable energy over the next five years.
A man walks on solar panels mounted on the roof of a building in Delhi, India. The Modi government is racing to ramp up its sources of renewable energy over the next five years. File photo: AFP.

 

India’s Power Minister RK Singh said the Modi government has decided to accept bids for 50 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy every year from this year (fiscal 2023/24) till the 2027/28 fiscal year, according to a report by PV Magazine, which said the annual bids for renewable energy capacity for interstate transmission would include at least 10GW of wind projects each year.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy finalized the plan so that developers of renewable energy have sufficient time to develop business plans, arrange financing and to manage the supply chain efficiently, as India’s overall target is 500 GW of installed power from renewable and nuclear sources by 2030, the report said, adding that the country has so far installed close to 170 GW of renewable energy and a further 82 GW is in implementation stages, while 41 GW is in the tendering stage. Solar Energy Corp of India, NTPC, NHPC and SJVN were named as four renewable energy implementing agencies (REIAs) that can accept bids.

India Emits Record CO2 in Fastest Power Output Rise in 33 Years

 

India Pledges $3.7bn to Aid State Oil Firms’ Clean Energy Shift

 

Rising Uptake of EVs Spurs Rethink of India’s Fuel Demand

 

India Planning to Classify Clean Tech to Attract Investors

 

India’s Power Play to Become a Global Solar Force – Hindu

 

US Study Says India Could be Energy-Independent by 2047 – WION

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

