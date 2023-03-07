fbpx

Type to search

World

Mega Methane Leaks Risking Climate Disaster – Guardian

March 7, 2023

One thousand ‘super-emitting’ methane leaks were identified last year, the worst of which was equal to the pollution from 67m running cars


Emissions rise in the sky from a Conoco-Phillips oil refinery in San Pedro, California. Photo: Reuters.
Satellite data identified the US, Russia and Turkmenistan as the worst methane emitters.

 

The potent greenhouse gas methane was allowed to pour out of more than 1,000 sites worldwide in 2022, mostly from oil and gas facilities, The Guardian reported, with scientists worried over the “scary” surge.

Satellite data identified the US, Russia and Turkmenistan as the worst offenders. The biggest incident saw a leak of 427 tonnes an hour in August, near Turkmenistan’s Caspian coast and a major pipeline. That single leak was equivalent to the rate of emissions from 67m cars, or the hourly national emissions of France, the report went on.

Full story: The Guardian

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Japan Greenhouse Gas Emissions Fall to Record Low

Australian Greenhouse Gas Emissions Underestimated, Report Says

China Calls for Better Monitoring of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Nissan Credit Rating Downgraded to Junk Status by S&P
Nissan Credit Rating Downgraded to Junk Status by S&P
China to Form National Data Bureau, Eyes Smart Cities Future
China to Form National Data Bureau, Eyes Smart Cities Future
Sri Lanka Closes in on $2.9-Billion IMF Loan and China Support
Sri Lanka Closes in on $2.9-Billion IMF Loan and China Support
Japan Destroys Failed Flagship Rocket 14 Minutes After Launch
Japan Destroys Failed Flagship Rocket 14 Minutes After Launch
logo

World

Chinese Minister Warns US: ‘Mistaken’ Policies Risk ‘Conflict’
Chinese Minister Warns US: ‘Mistaken’ Policies Risk ‘Conflict’
Jim Pollard 07 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com