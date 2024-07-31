fbpx

Type to search

Oil & Gas

Methane Emissions Surge, Fuelling Climate Fears – Guardian

July 31, 2024

Global methane emissions are rising at their fastest rate in decades, scientists have warned in a new study


Emissions rise in the sky from a Conoco-Phillips oil refinery in San Pedro, California. Photo: Reuters.
Smoke is released into the sky at the ConocoPhillips oil refiner. Photo: Reuters

 

Global emissions of methane, which can have 80 times the warming power of CO2, are surging at their fastest rate in decades, scientists have warned, threatening to escalate the climate crisis, The Guardian reported.

Methane emissions are responsible for half of the global heating already experienced, and have been rising significantly since around 2006, a new paper authored by more than a dozen scientists from around the world and published on Tuesday said, the story on the UK news site went on.

The drilling and processing of oil, gas and coal, fuelled by the boom in fracking, as well as increased animal agriculture has contributed to the rise in methane levels, the study explained, with rising global heat leading to the faster decomposition of organic matter in wetlands, releasing even more methane.

“The growth rate of methane is accelerating, which is worrisome,” said Drew Shindell, a climate scientist at Duke University and lead author of the study. “It was quite flat until around 20 years ago and just in the last few years we’ve had this huge dump of methane.

Read the full story: The Guardian

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Google Set to Launch Satellite to Pinpoint Methane Emission Sites

EU Urges China to Commit to Renewable and Methane Targets

US Keen to Help China on Deal to Curb Methane Emissions

Mega Methane Leaks Risking Climate Disaster – Guardian

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Heatwaves, Forest Fires Depleted Vital Carbon Sink – NS
Heatwaves, Forest Fires Depleted Vital Carbon Sink – NS
China, India Ask Rich Nations For ‘Trillions’ in Climate Finance
China, India Ask Rich Nations For ‘Trillions’ in Climate Finance
Monday Was World’s Hottest Ever Recorded Day – AP
Monday Was World’s Hottest Ever Recorded Day – AP
Zero-Carbon Breakthrough For Industry’s Dirty Businesses – NA
Zero-Carbon Breakthrough For Industry’s Dirty Businesses – NA
logo

Oil & Gas

Nikkei Dips on Tech Earnings, Yen Rally; EVs Weigh on Hang Seng
Nikkei Dips on Tech Earnings, Yen Rally; EVs Weigh on Hang Seng
Sean O'Meara 24 Jul 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com