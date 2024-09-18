fbpx

Microsoft, BlackRock Launch $30 Billion AI Supply Chain Fund

September 18, 2024

The tie-up will mobilise up to $100 billion in total investment potential, including debt financing, the firms said


The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, India, Photo Reuters

 

Microsoft and BlackRock are setting up a $30 billion fund to build data centres and energy projects to help meet the AI sector’s voracious energy needs.

The investment vehicle, known as Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership, aims to help enhance AI supply chains and energy sourcing, BlackRock and Microsoft said.

AI models, especially those used for deep learning and large-scale data processing, require substantial computational power, leading to higher energy consumption.

 

The computing requirements for AI have dictated that tech companies string together thousands of chips in clusters to achieve the necessary amount of data crunching power, leading to a surge in the demand for these specialised data centres.

MGX, the Abu Dhabi-backed investment company, will be a general partner in the fund, while AI chip firm Nvidia will provide expertise.

The partnership will mobilise up to $100 billion in total investment potential when including debt financing, the companies said.

The investments will be chiefly in the United States and the remainder in its partner countries, according to the companies.

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

