Missing Banker Bao Fan Resigns From China Renaissance – CNN

A high-profile Chinese banker who disappeared amid an anti-corruption crackdown about a year ago has resigned from China Renaissance, a company that he founded in 2005 and helped to become a top dealmaker for local tech firms, according to a report by CNN, which said the group filed a report to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday that said Bao Fan would step down immediately as chairman and CEO for “health reasons and to spend more time on his family’s affairs”.

A state media publication said last summer that Bao was held in custody to help an anti-graft investigation into suspected corporate bribery, the report said, adding that China Renaissance has been run by co-founder Xie Yi Jing since this occurred, but the latest notice gave no other details of Bao’s situation.

