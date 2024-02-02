fbpx

China

Missing Banker Bao Fan Resigns From China Renaissance – CNN

February 2, 2024

China Renaissance filed a report to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday that said Bao Fan would step down immediately as chairman and CEO for “health reasons”


Bank delays 2022 results, saying auditors told it they were unable to complete their audit and sign off on earnings until they contact Bao, the CEO
Fan Bao, founder and CEO of China Renaissance, speaks at a conference in Laguna Beach in this file photo by Reuters.

 

A high-profile Chinese banker who disappeared amid an anti-corruption crackdown about a year ago has resigned from China Renaissance, a company that he founded in 2005 and helped to become a top dealmaker for local tech firms, according to a report by CNN, which said the group filed a report to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday that said Bao Fan would step down immediately as chairman and CEO for “health reasons and to spend more time on his family’s affairs”.

A state media publication said last summer that Bao was held in custody to help an anti-graft investigation into suspected corporate bribery, the report said, adding that China Renaissance has been run by co-founder Xie Yi Jing since this occurred, but the latest notice gave no other details of Bao’s situation.

Read the full report: CNN.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Renaissance Bank Halts Trading After Bao Fan’s Detention

 

Missing Chinese Banker Bao Fan ‘Assisting Authorities in Probe’

 

Missing China Banker Wanted to Move Wealth to Singapore

 

China Bank Reassures Staff Over Star CEO’s Disappearance

 

China Says Crackdowns Essential to Protect Markets, Tame ‘Barbaric’ Tech Growth

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

China

AF China Bond

