Missing China Banker Wanted to Move Wealth to Singapore – FT

Top China dealmaker Bao Fan, who was reported missing by his bank last week, was working on moving some of his wealth to Singapore to establish a ‘family office’, according to a report by the Financial Times.

An increasing number of China’s wealthy have set their sights on Singapore in an attempt to protect their riches from Beijing’s regulatory crackdowns, especially those in favour of ‘common prosperity’ and against corruption.

