Missing China Banker Wanted to Move Wealth to Singapore – FT

February 23, 2023

An increasing number of China’s wealthy have set their sights on Singapore in an attempt to protect their riches from Beijing’s regulatory crackdowns


Fan Bao, founder and CEO of China Renaissance, speaks at WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach in this file photo by Reuters.

 

Top China dealmaker Bao Fan, who was reported missing by his bank last week, was working on moving some of his wealth to Singapore to establish a ‘family office’, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Read the full report: Financial Times

 

Also read:

Top China Dealmaker Bao Fan Disappears, Bank Stock Plunges

China Bank Reassures Staff Over Star CEO’s Disappearance

‘Common Prosperity’ Drive Cuts China Bankers’ Pay Packets

Jaded Chinese Millionaires Flocking to Singapore – SCMP

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

