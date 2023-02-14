fbpx

Modi Government Seeks Total Control of Indian Internet – Wired

February 14, 2023

Indian authorities have been removing clips of the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ from Twitter and YouTube, citing emergency powers


Modi officials ordered YouTube and Twitter to cut links to a BBC documentary about Modi's role in the brutal 2002 Gujarat riots.

 

India’s government is increasingly banning more content from the internet by citing its emergency powers, according to a report by Wired, which said the administration has banned over 200 YouTube channels in the past 10 months and that it implemented internet blackouts over 100 times in 2021.

The Modi government’s controversial emergency powers have been used in moves to prevent students in India from viewing a BBC documentary about Modi’s role in deadly riots in Gujarat 20 years ago, the report said, noting that clips from the documentary have been removed from Twitter and YouTube, while the government plans yet more laws to expand its powers, which analysts say could be a “death knell” for many social media channels.

Read the full report: Wired.

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

