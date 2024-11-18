fbpx

More Dead as Philippines Hit by Sixth Typhoon in a Month – ABC

November 18, 2024

Super typhoon Man-yi was the sixth tropical cyclone to hit Luzon, the Philippines’ main island, in a month. Forecasters say storms are becoming more intense and more frequent


Philippine Coast Guard personnel evacuate residents after flood waters rose due to heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Trami in Camarines Sur, Philippines October 24, 2024. Philippine Coast Guard handout via Reuters.

 

The death toll from super typhoon Man-yi – the sixth tropical cyclone to hit Luzon, the Philippines’ main island, this month – has risen to eight with nearly 8,000 homes damaged or destroyed.

More than 100 cities or towns are without power and a major clean-up effort has begun to clear trees or fallen debris, according to one report late on Monday (November 18).

The storm had gusts peaking at peaking at 305 km/h (189 mph) when it hit Luzon, according to the BBC, which said half a million people evacuated when orders were first issued.

Forecasters say storms have become more intense and more frequent in the Philippines, but the incidence of storms in recent weeks, which have left at least 160 dead, is unusual.

In late October typhoon Trami dumped a month’s worth of rain over large swathes of the northern Philippines. It was followed by Kong-rey, which became the biggest typhoon to directly hit Taiwan in nearly 30 years.

Early this month Typhoon Yinxing drenched the north of Luzon with over 200 millimetres of rain when it swept across earlier this month. After that came Toraji, last week, Typhoon Usagi, which brought a large storm surge and rainfall that also topped 200mm.

Read the full report: ABC News.

UNOCHA map shows the path of the six storms.

 

ALSO SEE:

Fossil Fuels Set to Drive Global Emissions to a Record, Yet Again

Asian Economies at Risk From Inaction on Climate Change: ADB

Climate Change Has Cost China $32 Billion in Just One Quarter

Typhoon Krathon Batters Taiwan, Halting Tech Production – AP

Vietnam Counts Deadly Cost After Typhoon Yagi Sweeps Through

Typhoon Pounds China’s Fujian After Lashing Taiwan, Manila

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

