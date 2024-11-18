More Dead as Philippines Hit by Sixth Typhoon in a Month – ABC

Super typhoon Man-yi was the sixth tropical cyclone to hit Luzon, the Philippines’ main island, in a month. Forecasters say storms are becoming more intense and more frequent

The death toll from super typhoon Man-yi – the sixth tropical cyclone to hit Luzon, the Philippines’ main island, this month – has risen to eight with nearly 8,000 homes damaged or destroyed.

More than 100 cities or towns are without power and a major clean-up effort has begun to clear trees or fallen debris, according to one report late on Monday (November 18).

The storm had gusts peaking at peaking at 305 km/h (189 mph) when it hit Luzon, according to the BBC, which said half a million people evacuated when orders were first issued.

Forecasters say storms have become more intense and more frequent in the Philippines, but the incidence of storms in recent weeks, which have left at least 160 dead, is unusual.

In late October typhoon Trami dumped a month’s worth of rain over large swathes of the northern Philippines. It was followed by Kong-rey, which became the biggest typhoon to directly hit Taiwan in nearly 30 years.

Early this month Typhoon Yinxing drenched the north of Luzon with over 200 millimetres of rain when it swept across earlier this month. After that came Toraji, last week, Typhoon Usagi, which brought a large storm surge and rainfall that also topped 200mm.

UNOCHA map shows the path of the six storms.

