Typhoon Krathon Batters Taiwan, Halting Tech Production – AP

October 3, 2024

Thousands have been evacuated because of the threat of mudslides and landslides, and almost 40,000 troops were on standby


Waves splash as Typhoon Krathon approaches, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Waves splash as Typhoon Krathon approaches, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan October 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters

 

Taiwan saw its third day of business and school closures on Thursday as Typhoon Krathon made landfall, bringing with it winds of up to 162kph (101 mph), AP News reported.

Krathon swept across the industrial Siaogang District of Kaohsiung, the Central Weather Administration said, shutting factories as the storm continues to take a significant toll on the high-tech economy that relies heavily on foreign trade, the story continued.

Thousands have now been evacuated from areas vulnerable to mudslides and landslides and almost 40,000 troops were reportedly on standby to help with rescue efforts.

The typhoon is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression by Friday before it reaches the capital, Taipei, the report went on, before it heads across the Taiwan Strait toward the Chinese coast. 

Read the full story: AP News

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Vietnam Counts Deadly Cost After Typhoon Yagi Sweeps Through

Typhoon Pounds China’s Fujian After Lashing Taiwan, Manila

Typhoons, Landslides, Sandstorms Cost China $42bn This Year

Big Clean-up in Hong Kong, Macau, Other Areas After Typhoon Saola

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Taiwan’s Export Boom Continues, Fuelled by Global AI Demand
TSMC, Samsung Tight-Lipped on UAE Mega Chip Plants Claims: WSJ
Samsung Axes Thousands as Tech Giant Feels Chip, Phone Pressure
Taiwan Riding AI Wave as Exports Hit Record Monthly High
