Typhoon Krathon Batters Taiwan, Halting Tech Production – AP

Taiwan saw its third day of business and school closures on Thursday as Typhoon Krathon made landfall, bringing with it winds of up to 162kph (101 mph), AP News reported.

Krathon swept across the industrial Siaogang District of Kaohsiung, the Central Weather Administration said, shutting factories as the storm continues to take a significant toll on the high-tech economy that relies heavily on foreign trade, the story continued.

Thousands have now been evacuated from areas vulnerable to mudslides and landslides and almost 40,000 troops were reportedly on standby to help with rescue efforts.

The typhoon is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression by Friday before it reaches the capital, Taipei, the report went on, before it heads across the Taiwan Strait toward the Chinese coast.

Read the full story: AP News

By Sean O’Meara

