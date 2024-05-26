fbpx

Musk Wants a ‘GigaComputer’ For xAI ChatBot: The Information

May 26, 2024

Entrepreneur plans to build a supercomputer “four times as powerful than the GPU clusters that exist today”, to drive a smarter version of his AI chatbot Grok


Elon Musk is seen at the Milken 2024 Global Conference Sessions in Los Angeles in early May 2024 (Reuters).

 

Elon Musk is looking to expand the horizons of his companies by creating an AI superbrain.

The Tesla chief told investors earlier this month he plans to purchase 100,000 powerful computer chips so his artificial intelligence startup xAI can build a giant supercomputer.

The supercomputer – “at least four times as powerful than the GPU clusters that exist today” – will power a new smarter version of its AI chatbot Grok, according to a report by The Information on Saturday, which cited a presentation Musk gave to investors recently.

 

ALSO SEE: Nvidia Chip Prices Take a Hit in Duel With China’s Huawei

 

Musk said he wants a “gigafactory of compute” powered by 100,000 of Nvidia’s H100 graphic processing units (GPUs) running by the fall of 2025, the report said, adding that xAI could partner with Oracle to develop the massive computer.

When completed, the connected groups of Nvidia’s flagship chip would be at least four times the size of “those built by Meta Platforms to train its AI models”, The Information said, quoting Musk from his presentation.

xAI could not be immediately reached for comment. Oracle did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Nvidia’s H100 family of powerful GPUs dominate the data-centre chip market for AI but can be hard to obtain due to high demand because of the boom in generative artificial intelligence.

The energy required for this ‘GigaComputer’ will be considerable given each H100 GPU is said to consumer 700 watts, which is equivalent to an average American household (2.5 people), according to a report by Tom’s Hardware.

Musk founded xAI last year as a challenger to Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google. Musk also co-founded OpenAI.

Earlier this year, Musk said training the Grok 2 model took about 20,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs, adding that the Grok 3 model and beyond will require 100,000 Nvidia H100 chips.

 

  • Jim Pollard with Reuters

 

ALSO SEE:

In U-Turn, Elon Musk Says US Tariffs on Chinese EVs ‘Not Good’

Tesla Chops Output of Model Y Electric Vehicles in Shanghai

Tesla Wants Suppliers to Shift Outside China, Taiwan – Report

Google, Meta, Microsoft, Others Agree on AI ‘Red Lines’

Fears Rising on Impacts From Unrestrained AI Projects

Musk in Bali as Indonesia Turns to Starlink to Push Digital Dream

Musk Offered to Launch Robotaxis in China for FSD Approval

China Business Capital Okays Foreign Data Exports Sought By Tesla

Tesla Signs Deal With Baidu on China Roads Mapping Data

Musk, Experts Call for Pause on Training of Powerful AI Systems

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

Activists Urge US to Shut Hong Kong Trade Offices - RFA
India And China Blocking 'Pillar 1' Global Tax Deal, Yellen Says
In U-Turn, Elon Musk Says US Tariffs on Chinese EVs 'Not Good'
Applied Materials in Hot Water For Gear Sent to China Chipmaker
Nvidia Chip Prices Take a Hit in Duel With China’s Huawei
