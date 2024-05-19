Musk in Bali as Indonesia Turns to Starlink to Push Digital Dream

The American tech tycoon was on the island ahead of the planned launch of his Starlink internet service

Elon Musk landed on the Indonesian island of Bali on Sunday morning to launch SpaceX’s Starlink internet service there, as the Indonesian government looks to bring remote parts of the sprawling archipelago into the digital age.

Chief investment minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan greeted Musk’s arrival by private jet at Bali’s airport, saying the two would discuss several important collaborations, including the inauguration of Starlink, according to a post on his Instagram page.

Equal internet access across Southeast Asia’s largest economy, home to more than 270 million people living in three time zones, would enable people in remote areas to enjoy the same fast internet as those in urban areas, he said.

Musk, the billionaire head of SpaceX and Tesla, will launch Starlink with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at a community health centre in Denpasar, the capital of Bali, on Sunday afternoon, he said.

The satellite unit of Musk’s SpaceX has already secured a permit to operate in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, Communications Minister Budi Arie Setiadi told Reuters last week.

Starlink obtained a permit to operate as an internet service provider for retail consumers and had been given the go-ahead to provide networks, having received a very small aperture terminal (VSAT) permit, the minister said in an interview.

Indonesia is the third country in Southeast Asia where Starlink will operate. Malaysia issued the firm a licence to provide internet services last year and a Philippine-based firm signed a deal with SpaceX in 2022.

Starlink is also used extensively in Ukraine, where it is employed by the military, hospitals, businesses and aid organisations.

This February, the country also urged SpaceX to act to prevent Russia from using its Starlink terminals for communications in areas occupied by Moscow’s troops.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

