fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Myanmar Junta Hits Migrant Workers With Remittance Fee – I’waddy

September 13, 2023

Myanmar’s regime has told migrant workers they must remit 25% of their salaries via official channels every quarter at a bad exchange rate, or lose their ability to go abroad for three years


Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing presides over an parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw, March 27, 2021. His troops have been suffered severe losses and attacks near the capital have become more regular (Reuters file photo).

 

Myanmar’s military regime is so strapped for cash it has demanded that citizens who travel abroad to work must send back 25% of their foreign currency income through the national banking system, according to a report by the Irrawaddy exile media news-site, which said CB Bank, one of the largest private banks, told migrant workers they must remit a quarter of their salaries through official channels either every month or once every three months.

Workers who do not agree to adhere to this new rule – imposed at the start of September – would be prevented from working outside the country for three years, the report said. Labour activists said this was “unacceptable” exploitation as registered workers already pay tax on their income in Thailand and their remittances will be converted at an official exchange rate of just 2,100 kyat per US dollar, which far less than the market rate of about 3,400 kyat. Up to five million registered and unregistered Myanmar citizens are believed to be working in Thailand currently, it said.

Read the full report: Irrawaddy.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Key Bangladeshi Bank Freezes Myanmar Regime Accounts

 

UOB to Cut Ties With Myanmar Banks on Sept 1 – Nikkei

 

EU, US Sanctions Aim to Curb Funds for War in Myanmar

 

Crime Gangs Control Some Myanmar, Laos Economic Zones: UN

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Putin Gives North Korea's Kim a Tour of Rocket Launch Site
Putin Gives North Korea's Kim a Tour of Rocket Launch Site
China Denies iPhone Ban Claim But Warns of ‘Security Incidents’
China Denies iPhone Ban Claim But Warns of ‘Security Incidents’
For China Users, an Apple vs Huawei Battle is Picking up Pace
For China Users, an Apple vs Huawei Battle is Picking up Pace
Japan Seen Provoking China With Taiwan Security Ties Upgrade
Japan Seen Provoking China With Taiwan Security Ties Upgrade
logo

Southeast Asia

China to Let Fujian Reach Out to Taiwan for Economic Tie-Ups
China to Let Fujian Reach Out to Taiwan for Economic Tie-Ups
Sean O'Meara 12 Sep 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com