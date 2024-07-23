Nervous Hyundai Plans for Trump EV Policy U-Turn – electrek

The automaker is worried a Trump win in November could bring disruption to its new $7.6bn Georgia Metaplant

South Korean car giant is putting plans in place for a sudden shift in relations with Washington if Donald Trump wins November’s US presidential election, fearing a threat to its new $7.6 billion Metaplant in Georgia, electrek reported.

Hyundai’s factory alone will create 8,500 jobs and research from the Center for Automotive Research (CAR) shows that, including its suppliers, Hyundai’s new EV plant is attracting another $12.6 billion in investment which could generate another 50,000 new jobs, the story went on.

But bosses in Korea are now worried that a Trump return to the White House could see a reverse in Joe Biden’s EV incentives, which saw Hyundai rushing to get the plant up and running to meet the requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), passed in August 2022.

Read the full story: electrek

By Sean O’Meara

