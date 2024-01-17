OpenAI Shifts Stance on Military Use of AI Tools – CNBC

The change came after the ChatGPT creator reportedly started working with the US Department of Defense on cybersecurity tools

Open AI has quietly removed a ban on the military use of ChatGPT and its other artificial intelligence tools, CNBC News reported, as the US tech outfit begins work with the US Department of Defense.

OpenAI’s policies page had specified that the company did not allow its tech to be used for “activity that has high risk of physical harm” such as weapons development or for military reasons or warfare.

The firm has now, without publicity, removed the specific reference to the military, although its policy still says users should not “use our service to harm yourself or others,” including to “develop or use weapons.”

By Sean O'Meara

