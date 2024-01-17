fbpx

OpenAI Shifts Stance on Military Use of AI Tools – CNBC

January 17, 2024

The change came after the ChatGPT creator reportedly started working with the US Department of Defense on cybersecurity tools


OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration. Photo: Reuters
Open AI has quietly removed a ban on the military use of ChatGPT and its other artificial intelligence tools, CNBC News reported, as the US tech outfit begins work with the US Department of Defense.

OpenAI’s policies page had specified that the company did not allow its tech to be used for “activity that has high risk of physical harm” such as weapons development or for military reasons or warfare.

The firm has now, without publicity, removed the specific reference to the military, although its policy still says users should not “use our service to harm yourself or others,” including to “develop or use weapons.”

Read the full story: CNBC

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

