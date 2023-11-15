fbpx

China Claims Fastest Internet Link: 1.2 Terabits a Second – SCMP

November 15, 2023

Chinese IT groups say they have built the fastest long-distance internet links and can transmit data at 1.2 terabits per second


Huawei is one of four groups, along with Tsinghua University, China Mobile and Cernet Corp, said to have achieved the fastest long distance internet data transmission. This Reuters image shows its head office in Shanghai.

 

A Chinese infrastructure project can relay internet data at a speed of 1.2 terabits (or 1,200 gigabits) per second, according to a report by the South China Morning Post, which said a 3,000km network of optical fibre linking Beijing with the central city of Wuhan and the southern hub of Guangzhou is 10 times faster than existing routes on the mainland and three times faster than the quickest cable in the US.

The backbone network, described as a collaboration between Tsinghua University, China Mobile, Huawei and Cernet Corporation, smashes forecasts that the 1 terabit per second barrier could not be achieved until around 2025, the report said, adding that the cable can send the equivalent of 150 films per second.

Read the full report: The SCMP.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

