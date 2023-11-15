China Claims Fastest Internet Link: 1.2 Terabits a Second – SCMP

Chinese IT groups say they have built the fastest long-distance internet links and can transmit data at 1.2 terabits per second

A Chinese infrastructure project can relay internet data at a speed of 1.2 terabits (or 1,200 gigabits) per second, according to a report by the South China Morning Post, which said a 3,000km network of optical fibre linking Beijing with the central city of Wuhan and the southern hub of Guangzhou is 10 times faster than existing routes on the mainland and three times faster than the quickest cable in the US.

The backbone network, described as a collaboration between Tsinghua University, China Mobile, Huawei and Cernet Corporation, smashes forecasts that the 1 terabit per second barrier could not be achieved until around 2025, the report said, adding that the cable can send the equivalent of 150 films per second.

