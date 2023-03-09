fbpx

Type to search

North Asia

Taiwan Says Chinese Ships Severed Island’s Internet Cables – AP

March 9, 2023

But Taipei stopped short of calling it a deliberate act and admitted there was no clear evidence to show the Chinese ships were responsible


A blockade of Taiwan would be seen as an act of war, a Taiwan security official has said.
Chinese vessels have been linked to the cutting of cables in the sea adjacent to Taiwan. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

 

Taiwanese authorities have repeated claims that Chinese ships were responsible for cutting submarine internet cables linking Taiwan’s main island with Matsu, one of its outlying outposts close to neighboring China, AP reported.

The National Communications Commission, citing the island’s telecom service, said two Chinese ships cut the cables. It said a Chinese fishing vessel is suspected of severing the first cable some 50km out at sea and six days later, on February 8, a Chinese cargo ship cut the second, the report went on.

Read the full story: Associated Press

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Chinese Vessels Linked to Taiwan’s Severed Undersea Cables – TN

China’s Taiwan Threats Prompt Funds Strategy Rethink

New US House Speaker McCarthy Expected to Visit Taiwan

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

India Push to Settle Global Trade in Rupees 'Not Without Risks'
India Push to Settle Global Trade in Rupees 'Not Without Risks'
Evergrande Races Court Deadline on Debt Restructuring Progress
Evergrande Races Court Deadline on Debt Restructuring Progress
Asia Stocks Dip on Rate Hike Worries, Weak China Demand
Asia Stocks Dip on Rate Hike Worries, Weak China Demand
China Denies Alleged $9 Billion Australian Gold Doping Scandal
China Denies Alleged $9 Billion Australian Gold Doping Scandal
logo

North Asia

US Must Explain ‘Destruction of Taiwan’: Qin Gang – SCMP
US Must Explain ‘Destruction of Taiwan’: Qin Gang – SCMP
Jim Pollard 08 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com