Electric Vehicles

Nissan Eyes Solid-State EV Battery Breakthrough by 2029 – AP

April 16, 2024

While rivals claim to be further ahead in the race to develop the next generation of batteries, Nissan has hinted it’s poised to make the great leap forward sooner


Nissan's EV efforts have been eclipsed by the likes of US rival Tesla and Chinese leader BYD.

 

Japanese automaker Nissan has claimed it will be in a position to mass-produce electric vehicles powered by the holy grail of batteries before the end of the decade, the Associated Press reported.

Nissan is planning to leap ahead of its rivals by making a long-awaited breakthrough on solid-state batteries, which replace the corrosive liquids found in conventional batteries with solid metals and are widely seen as the next step for EVs, the story went on.

Rivals like Volkswagen and Toyota have also unveiled plans to produce solid-state EVs, with Toyota setting a date of 2027-28 to begin bringing them to market. Substantial challenges remain though but Nissan officials have hinted they believe they are closer to a solution which involves using a metal form of lithium.

Read the full story: Associated Press

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Nissan to Launch 30 New Models, Boost Global Sales by 1 Million

New Battery Rules Cut Nissan, Tesla EVs From US Tax Credits

China’s BYD Delays EV Factory; Solid-State Batteries ‘Unsafe’

Nissan Targets 80% Electric China Model Range by 2030

China in Race With West to Build Best Solid-State Battery – Nikkei

 

 

